Dr. Frank Roach Employs the CEREC Omnicam In-office for 3D Scans

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, June 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Frank Roach strives to offer his patients only the latest in technological breakthroughs that deliver thorough and satisfying results without discomfort. Stocking his offices with devices like the CEREC Omnicam, which allows him to take precise 3D scans, Dr. Frank Roach more accurately addresses dental health and provides tailored solutions.Dr. Frank Roach has been a practicing dentist since 1998, allowing him to work alongside the growing number of dentistry technology and determine the most useful devices. He’s dedicated to providing the best care to his patients by implementing only the top techniques, materials, staff, and technology available. By staying at the forefront of tech advances, Dr. Frank Roach exceed expectations and delivers unparalleled results.“Technology has come a long way in the past 20 years since I’ve practiced dentistry,” says Dr. Frank Roach . “We aren’t restricted to X-ray devices and models anymore and can employ more accurate technology like the CEREC Omnicam to get precise readings.”The CEREC Omnicam offers powder-free scanning of patients’ jawlines to produce precise 3D scans in natural color. The Omnicam device offers unrivaled handling thanks to its sleek design and lightweight, as well as an ergonomic design that fits comfortably in-hand. The scanning process is easier and more intuitive than ever and allows dentists to scan teeth with sophisticated CEREC software to expand the treatments spectrum to broader applications (such as aligner treatment).The device allows dentists to take coating- and powder-free scans of patients’ teeth, which is ultimately far more comfortable to the patient and saves professionals an extra work step. Instead of relying on a traditional impression trays, the CEREC Omnicam uses a powerful camera to map out comprehensive 3D scans in color.Not only more comfortable for the patient, health professionals such as Dr. Frank Roach benefit from the ergonomic and compact design of the Omnicam. The unique camera makes the difficult process of scanning posterior teeth easy and quick and allows dentists to scan upper and lower jaws without adjusting their natural working posture--regardless if the patient sits upright or reclines.“Before the Omnicam, dentists required patients to bite down on impression trays,” says Dr. Frank Roach, “but today performing scans is as easy as shining a light into a patient’s mouth. The process is seamless and doesn’t require anything extraneous from dentists or patients.”CEREC Omnicam allows informative scanning with a pass of the device’s camera, which pairs up with the accompanying CEREC software to automate the designing process and make it more precise. The “guided scanning” feature makes digital impressions of the entire jaw quickly. The entire process is user-friendly, and the simple handling means impressions can be performed by an assistant if needed.“The engineers at CEREC have a created a highly-efficient and compact product that benefits everyone involved,” says Dr. Frank Roach, “professionals and patients alike.”



