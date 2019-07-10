Root Engineers to Moderate Extraction Panel at NCIA Cannabis Business Summit

Root Engineers

Michael Leavitt, professional mechanical engineer, will lead a panel of cannabis extraction experts through a facility design discussion

BEND, OREGON, USA, July 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Leavitt, PE , a mechanical engineer for Oregon-based Root Engineers , has been selected to moderate a panel presentation at the upcoming Cannabis Business Summit & Expo hosted by the National Cannabis Industry Association in San Jose, CA. “Designing Your Extraction Facility for Success” will take place from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on July 24 in Executive G Room.“Designing Your Extraction Facility for Success” will feature experts in extraction from across the industry discussing the different considerations that accompany the production of extracts. Panelists specializing in different methods of extraction will discuss important regulatory issues, common mistakes and complications when setting up a facility, and innovative new technology in the extraction industry.“Starting an extraction facility is a complex process, and the industry is not quite at the point where a standard set of guidelines apply to each operation,” said Michael Leavitt, PE. “My hope is that audience members will leave our panel with an understanding of the most important considerations to keep top of mind when producing cannabis extracts.”Michael Leavitt is experienced in engineering and design in the commercial, industrial and private industries in the cannabis space. His expertise in plumbing systems, hydronic systems and energy modeling make him a valuable member of the Root Engineers team. While Leavitt will moderate the panel, expert panel members include Gene Galyuk of Capna Systems, Vincent Collins of Code Unlimited, Jake Didion of Apeks Supercritical, and Julyn Andrews of Lunchbox Alchemy.Cannabis Business Summit is the nation’s most influential, award-winning cannabis conference and trade show, hosted by the industry’s only national trade association. More than 10,000 industry leaders and entrepreneurs come together to learn best practices for maintaining a successful business and gain knowledge on emerging industry topics and policy issues.To learn more about Cannabis Business Summit and “Designing Your Extraction Facility for Success,” visit: https://www.cannabisbusinesssummit.com/agenda/agenda/general-summit-day-two/130-pm-230-pm-we09 ###About Root EngineersRoot Engineers, a division of established firm ColeBreit Engineering, is a team of licensed professional engineers providing engineering, design, and consulting services for cannabis cultivation and processing facilities across the country. Root Engineers began building partnerships in its home state of Oregon in 2014 with growers, architects, contractors, and investors. With more than 100 years of combined engineering experience and more than 80 cannabis engineering projects in their portfolio, Root Engineers is a market leader in engineering services including mechanical, electrical, plumbing and process engineering. www.rootengineers.com @rootengineers



