Leading concrete drainage products provider in Australia applied QHSE systems in their organization using MyEasyISO

VALLEY COTTAGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Specialising in reinforced concrete pipes, box culverts and crown units, this manufacturer makes quality Wingwalls, Pre-cast Pits and covers, mild steel gates and cast-iron products. They supply custom requirements for organisations locally and has been known for being a one- stop shop for pre-cast concrete drainage product requirements.

With numerous on-going projects and plans in line, quality, environment and health and safety have been their core values considered at all times. “We always put quality, safety and protection to our environment on top of our list. Using MyEasyISO QHSE software, we never miss on anything especially when managing our QHSE management systems” said, General Manager.

MyEasyISO QHSE software has all the modules to comply with management systems especially the fundamental requirements such as context of organization, risks and opportunity, HSE planning, compliance obligation, waste management, HSE operations and performance evaluation.

HSE operations module includes emergency planning and testing, managing work permits and material safety data sheets, PPE inspection and process, incident/injury/accident reporting. Comprehensive dashboard is designed for each module to enable progress and status-checking. Email notifications are sent real-time so you will never miss a task or deadline.

Waste management module includes air emission, water waste and solid waste profiling and monitoring. It is easy to manage, all you need to do is just select the process for which you are defining, describe existing controls, frequency of monitoring, and composition mapping by identifying acceptable limits. Again, MyEasyISO QHSE software’s comprehensive dashboard will guide you and makes you kept always updated.



About MyEasyISO

MyEasyISO is a customer first-choice Governance – Risk – Compliance software solution that offers powerful platforms to augment Quality, Environment, Health and Safety management systems. It offers flexible deployment models in the cloud or on-premise for several industries such as aviation, construction, oil and gas, chemical, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, energy and utilities, food and beverage, manufacturing and more.

With more than 4000 clients across the world, MyEasyISO is gaining fast popularity in the market and has helped clients across all industries by improving business performance, implementing, certifying and maintaining ISO standards.

To find out more on how our software could benefit you, visit www.myeasyiso.com or email your queries to info@myeasyiso.com.



