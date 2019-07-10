Franchise Business Review Announces Call for Entries for 2020 Franchisee Satisfaction Awards

Deadline to enter is September 30

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franchise Business Review, an independent market research firm that benchmarks franchisee satisfaction, has issued the call for entries for the annual Franchisee Satisfaction Awards. Details on how to enter are available at www.Tour.FranchiseBusinessReview.com/Awards Franchise Business Review’s Franchisee Satisfaction Awards is North America’s only awards program honoring franchise brands for excellence in achieving franchisee satisfaction. Any franchise brand based in the U.S. or Canada with 10 or more open and operating franchisees is eligible to enter and is invited to participate in the awards at no cost. Winners are determined based on franchise owners’ responses to 33 standard benchmark questions on satisfaction surveys conducted by Franchise Business Review. Other criteria for the award rankings include: survey participation rate, up-to-date FDD information, and age of the survey data.The entry deadline is September 30, 2019. Winners will be announced on January 1, 2020 and will be honored at the annual IFA Convention in Orlando, FL, February 8-11, 2020.“There are thousands of franchise companies operating in North America, but many of them do not offer a solid investment opportunity. The companies we recognize each year are the franchise brands in the marketplace today that have the highest levels of satisfaction and performance among their franchisees,” says Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. “Receiving a Franchisee Satisfaction Award demonstrates to potential franchise buyers, customers, corporate staff, and most importantly, your franchisees, that you care about their success."Since 2006, Franchise Business Review has been recognizing excellence in franchising with the Franchisee Satisfaction Awards. These prestigious awards are considered the gold standard in franchisee satisfaction. Each year, Franchise Business Review surveys thousands of franchise owners across North America to determine their levels of satisfaction with their franchise brand. We compile a list of the top franchises based on our Franchisee Satisfaction Index and publish a ranking of the top franchise opportunities based exclusively on owner satisfaction. Only franchises that survey with us and have high enough franchisee satisfaction results receive a Franchisee Satisfaction Award.There are no fees to enter. Participation in Franchise Business Review’s awards research is free and completely confidential. Additional details are available at www.Tour.FranchiseBusinessReview.com/Awards . You can also download an Official Awards Entry Kit at https://Tour.FranchiseBusinessReview.com/fbr50-awards-entry-kit About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading independent market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and benchmark franchisee satisfaction based exclusively on ratings and reviews from franchise owners. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications . To learn more about participating in our research visit https://tour.franchisebusinessreview.com/research/franchise-business-reviews-franchisee-satisfaction-research/

