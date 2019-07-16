Easton Orthodontist Accepting New Braces Patients

The cost of braces in Easton is being kept low thanks to the Lehigh Valley orthodontists at Exeter Ortho

EASTON, PA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cost of braces in Easton is being kept low thanks to Exeter Orthodontics. Braces cost only $3,995. This all-inclusive price covers the costs of x-rays, retainers, adjustments, and repairs. Even emergency visits are covered, meaning there are no hidden fees patients or their families have to worry about. New patients are currently being accepted.

Invisalign in Easton is also available for only $3,995. Invisalign is growing in popularity because of its convenience and comfort. The treatment uses transparent, removable aligners as opposed to wires or brackets.

There are several differences between braces and Invisalign in terms of materials, compliance, and treatment length. However, one thing remains the same no matter the treatment patients choose: the low price.

“We encourage patients to schedule a consultation with us so that we can walk them through the options available to them,” explains Dr. John Pardini, orthodontist in Easton. “We want to find the best treatment for a patient’s health and lifestyle.”

To learn more about Invisalign and braces in Easton from Exeter Orthodontics, request an appointment by visiting https://exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.



