Eosera Provides Immediate Ear Relief For Summer with Ear Care Tips and Expanded Line

Full Ear Care Line Now on Amazon and at Nationwide Drug Stores

FORT WORTH, TX, USA, July 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biotechnology innovator Eosera today announced a series of summer ear care recommendations for sufferers of conditions such as ear wax impaction and itchy ears. These recommendations derive from research and testimonials relating to its products and on heels of the launch of its Ear Itch MD and Wax Blaster MD products at CVS drugstores nationwide and the expansion of its full ear care offering at Amazon. Ear Itch MD and Wax Blaster MD are the latest in a broadening Eosera product line that brings relief to people beset with troublesome and potentially embarrassing ear-related conditions. All six of Eosera’s products can now be purchased at Eosera’s Amazon store.

Hearing the Sounds of Summer

Summertime is often enjoyed spending time with family and friends at the park, around the patio, or on the water. We want to remind you that in order to hear all the conversations and sounds of summer you need to care of your ears. Individuals often forget the important role ear care plays in improving quality of life. Healthy ears represent a key to avoiding any unwanted time on the sidelines during the fun activities of the summer.

Cleanliness and Ear Wax Buildup

Ears often escape our daily attention, but you need to incorporate ear care within your daily routine. First, we will cover a few things to avoid related to your ears. When you wear your ear buds remember to keep the volume at lower levels. Extended time spent listening to loud music can cause irreversible damage. Additionally, you should make sure to clean your ear buds or hearing devices daily. These items can cause increased ear wax production. When the wax starts to become an issue, never stick a cotton swab in your ear in an effort to remove it. Swabs only push ear wax further into the ear canal rather than remove it. Ear wax plays a vital role in the function of a healthy ear. Despite its seemingly gross appearance, wax prevents bacteria, debris, dirt, insects, and moisture from damaging the inner ear. Excessive ear wax can be an unwanted and uncomfortable irritant. To remove excess wax, we recommend using Earwax MD product as an affordable option to keep you enjoying time with friends and family. It dissolves and breaks up excess ear wax is as quick as 15-minutes.

Swimmer’s Ear

Swimmer’s ear is a common occurrence in the summer as people enjoy the water as means to escape the heat. Make sure to dry your ears or wear ear plugs to avoid getting an infection from the existence of excessive moisture in the outer ear canal. You can do this by air drying your ears or placing a few drops of alcohol in your ear to remove excess moisture from your ear canal. Clean, dry ears are key to enjoying summer’s activities.

Pain and Itch

Ear pain and itch are common issues that might make you miss out on summer fun. Ear pain and itching can be caused by several factors. Irritated nerves, dry skin, or pain associated with an infection can slow you down this summer and make you miss out on fun times with family and friends. Eosera’s topical applications offer fast relief and keep you in the sounds of summer. Ear Pain MD and Ear Itch MD are over-the-counter products as simple solutions to keep you having fun.

Ear care is vital to preserving individual quality of life. At Eosera, we hope that we can help you improve your quality of life. We want you to hear all the wonderful sounds of summer.

EOSERA®, Inc. is a majority woman-owned biotech company committed to developing innovative products that address underserved healthcare needs. Eosera operates by putting purpose before profits and is proud to be one of the pioneering companies in a movement called Conscious Capitalism. Since launching EarwaxMD, Eosera has expanded its offering to include everything ear care: Earwax MD®, Earwax MD® for Kids, Ear Pain MD™, Ear Pain MD™ for Kids, Ear Itch MD®, Wax Blaster MD®, and Earwax PET®. Eosera’s products are currently available at CVS and Rite Aid stores nationwide, at select Target stores across the country and online at Amazon. For more information, visit www.earcaremd.com.



