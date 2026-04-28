Alsay Inc. Makes a Splash: New Leadership, Bigger Footprint, Bold Growth Ahead

Alsay Inc. drilling operations in the field, reflecting the company’s commitment to precision, reliability, and community impact.

Leadership Expansion, Regional Growth, and Hiring Initiative

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alsay Inc., a leading provider of water well drilling and water solutions, today announced a major leadership expansion and a strategic plan for accelerated regional growth. The initiative is designed to strengthen operations, expand geographic reach, and attract the industry’s top drilling and field talent.

As part of this growth strategy, Alsay has appointed Bill Tesarek (USN Vet) as President, Truitt Rounsavall (USN Vet) as Lead Project Manager, and Matt Thompson as VP of Financial Planning & Analysis. These additions to the team bring a strong combination of field experience, operational rigor, and financial discipline to support the company’s next phase of expansion.

“This is an exciting moment for Alsay,” said Bill Tesarek. “We are building a leadership team and an organization that is focused on smart growth—expanding our footprint while continuing to deliver exceptional service to our customers and meaningful careers for our people.”

Ralph Manning, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Coltala Holdings, said “Bill brings the industry experience and operational capability to lead Alsay to its next level of growth and expansion. He’s a strong fit with the Coltala team. As with all our businesses, we will be deploying the Coltala Enterprise System to equip Alsay to scale to deliver impact and lasting value to Texas communities.”

“We’re proud to welcome Alsay into the Coltala family,” said Edward Crawford, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Coltala. “As a Navy veteran and former Peace Corps member, I know how essential water is to community resilience. This investment in Bill (USN vet) and the Alsay team reflects our commitment to building great American companies that serve people and protect vital infrastructure.”

Expanding Across the Region

Alsay is actively expanding its operations across the region to meet increasing demand from municipal, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers. Investments are underway in people, equipment, and systems to support additional crews, new markets, and enhanced service capabilities.

The company’s growth plan is rooted in operational excellence and long-term partnerships with customers who value reliability, safety, and expertise.

“We’re fortunate to work with some of the best customers in the industry,” said Bill. “As we grow into new areas, our goal is to bring the same trusted service and high standards to every community we serve.”

Hiring the Best in the Industry

A key pillar of Alsay’s expansion is the recruitment of top-tier water drillers, technicians, and field professionals. The company is actively hiring experienced professionals who want to be part of a growing organization with strong leadership and a clear vision.

Led by Bill, a U.S. Navy Veteran, Alsay emphasizes teamwork, accountability, and respect for the skilled trades.

“This is a place where experienced drillers can grow their careers,” Bill added. “We offer competitive pay, strong benefits, modern equipment, and the opportunity to work alongside leaders who understand the field and invest in their teams.”

Alsay is currently hiring experienced water drillers, field professionals and sales and business development leaders and welcomes inquiries from customers, partners, and prospective team members as it expands across the region.

• Job seekers: Learn about career opportunities at https://alsaywater.com/employment/

• Customers & partners: Contact Alsay at https://alsaywater.com/ to learn more about expanded services and regional availability

Looking Ahead

With a strengthened leadership team and a disciplined approach to growth, Alsay is positioned to scale responsibly while maintaining its commitment to safety, quality, and customer service.

About Alsay

Alsay is a trusted provider of water well drilling, maintenance, and water solutions, serving communities, businesses, and landowners across the region. Known for its skilled workforce and customer-first mindset, Alsay is committed to delivering reliable water solutions while building a workplace where top industry talent thrives.

About Coltala

Coltala Holdings is a Dallas–Fort Worth–based holding company focused on building essential services industries, including healthcare, aerospace and defense, and infrastructure. Guided by its Mission/Margin philosophy, Coltala partners with exceptional leaders to drive sustainable growth, operational excellence, and long-term value creation. Through disciplined execution, a people-first culture, and a commitment to continuous improvement, Coltala seeks to strengthen the communities it serves while delivering strong performance.

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