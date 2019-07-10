Conference brochure for the inaugural Respiratory Drug Delivery now available

Respiratory Drug Delivery

SMi Report: Respiratory Drug Delivery conference will be taking place on 5th – 6th December 2019, the brochure is now available to download.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases such as Asthma, cystic fibrosis and COPD, this group of diseases are now amongst the leading cause of death, affecting over 500 million adults and children worldwide. Lung cancer now accounts for over 50% of all respiratory disease related deaths in Europe, yet little work is being done to reduce this high mortality rate.Opportunities for drug development has effectively resulted in the global pulmonary and respiratory drug delivery market expecting to reach 64 billion USD (6.7% CAGR) by 2025. However, the unmet medical needs of respiratory disease sufferers remain.With this in mind, SMi’s Respiratory Drug Delivery conference is set to convene on 5th – 6th December in London.This year’s event aims to bring together clinical researchers, respiratory drug manufacturers and solution providers to discuss the current research and developments in providing appropriate long-term treatments that adhere to patient’s needs. The conference will also be analysing the success of digital medical devices and connective health technology in aiding the diagnosis of severe asthma and COPD as well as investigate the developing issues surrounding pulmonary and nasal combination product design.Featured speakers include:1. Orla Ni Ogain, Pharmaceutical Assessor, MHRA2. Mark Milton-Edwards, Head of Products & Health Solutions, Teva Pharmaceuticals3. Gunilla Peterson, Senior and Innovation Director Inhaled Drug Delivery, AstraZeneca4. Herbert Wachtel, Senior Principal Scientist, Boehringer Ingelheim5. Richard Marsden, CEO, Synairgen6. Jorge Bernardino De le Serna, Senior Lecturer Inhalation Toxicology & Pharmacology, Imperial College London7. Aljoscha Konneke, PhD Pharmacist Institute of Biopharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Technology, Saarland UniversityThe brochure with the full programme and speaker line-up is now available to download online at www.respiratorydrugdelivery.com/einpr2 Highlights for this year’s conference include:• Hear updates from pharmaceutical companies on assessing the strategies to transform disease management through drug combinations, devices and inhaled biologic treatments• Discuss the issues associated within pricing pressures of Asthma and COPD inhalation products• Explore the current novel technologies and therapeutics aimed to optimize the delivery of respiratory drugs such as nanoparticle-based drug delivery• Gain insight into the strategies being implemented to digital connective inhalation to improve patient adherenceThere is an early bird saving of £300 for bookings placed before 30th September. Register online at www.respiratorydrugdelivery.com/einpr2 Respiratory Drug Delivery5th – 6th December 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKFor delegate enquiries please contact Aleem Watfa on +44 (0)20 7827 6736 or awatfa@smi-online.co.ukFor sponsorship enquiries please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



