Reliabilityweb.com Welcomes Caterpillar as Advocate for Women in Reliability and Asset Management

Women in Reliability and Asset Management Caterpillar supports and empowers women within the reliability industry

Caterpillar already has multiple initiatives internally to grow and support women within our industry...We’re excited to bring that expertise into the reliability community” — Ashley McLaughlin

FORT MYERS, FL, US, July 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reliabilityweb.com and the Association of Asset Management Professionals are pleased to announce that Caterpillar has signed on as an advocate for Women in Reliability and Asset Management (WIRAM).Building on the strength of the women within this industry and creating empowered connections across communities is a deep passion for Caterpillar. With digital solutions and services now being delivered worldwide, reliability and asset management are key elements of Caterpillar’s business across all industries.Ashley McLaughlin, Marketing and Communications, Digital and Technology at Caterpillar, spoke about the significance of becoming an advocate for WIRAM: “Caterpillar, with our dealer network, are helping our customers to make better operational and maintenance decisions while reducing operating costs and increasing overall equipment reliability. It has become a true passion for our teams, and having the ability to extend that into the reliability community and share the stories of the high performing women within our team that help drive our strategy and our reliability footprint in the industrial space is an incredible opportunity.” WIRAM will build on Caterpillar’s existing achievements, says McLaughlin: “Caterpillar already has multiple initiatives internally to grow and support women within our industry on how to deliver increased business results through diversity and inclusion, equal representation, and women in leadership. We’re excited to bring that expertise into the reliability community.”About Caterpillar Asset IntelligenceCaterpillar Asset Intelligence provides digital services and solutions to customers. Our portfolio of solutions ranges from collecting the data to predicting and avoiding equipment failures, reducing fuel and energy consumption, and maintenance optimization. These innovative technology and service offerings complement the Caterpillar products and technologies that are focused on providing the highest level of uptime and the lowest lifecycle cost. For more information, please visit www.catassetintel.com About the Association of Asset Management ProfessionalsThe Association of Asset Management Professionals, or as we like to call it, AMP (formerly the Association for Maintenance Professionals) has a mission to create a new era for the practice of maintenance and reliability in the context of asset management for organizations to enhance the delivery of the triple bottom line of economic prosperity, environmental sustainability and social responsibility.AMP offers the Certified Reliability Leaderand Certified Maintenance Manager™ exams. AMP is also the umbrella organization for WIRAM.For more information, please visit www.maintenance.org or www.reliabilityweb.com Reliabilityweb.com, Uptime, Certified Reliability Leaderand Certified Maintenance Manager™ are the trademarks or registered trademarks of Reliabilityweb.com in the USA and in several other countries.The trademarks, brand names, and company names listed are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners or other third parties.



