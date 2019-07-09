His Time: Authentick Opens in Rittenhouse

Authentick's Eric Havkin

Eric Havkin's Authentick Opens in Rittenhouse with Luxury Timepieces and One-of-a-Kind Jewelry

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- After eight years of running a very successful online luxury watch and jewelry business — Authentick by East Coast Time — out of his Richboro office, Eric Havkin has upgraded his business and opened his Authentick showroom in a beautiful new space in a second floor lair inside 1737 Chestnut Street in Philadelphia' Rittenhouse neighborhood.Authentick sells watches which range from $3,000 apiece to up to $2 million for rare or customized timepieces. The brand specializes in new and pre-owned watches from exclusive brands including A. Lange & Sohne, Audemars Piguet, Breguet, Cartier, F.P. Journe, Hublot, IWC, Jaeger LeCoultre, Officine Panerai, Patek Philippe, Richard Mille, Rolex, Ulysse Nardin and more.When Havkin is not in the office, he’s making house calls, delivering timepieces anywhere in the world. "I've delivered watches and one-of-a-kind jewelry to customers in Hong Kong, Thailand, London, Czech Republic, Prague, Miami, Los Angeles, and other cities all over the world," he said."We've sold watches to celebrities, professional athletes and hard-working people looking to buy that perfect piece, and it doesn't matter where the customer is or who they are. I'll fly, swim, drive or run to get our product to any buyer anywhere in the world. Providing this level of customer service is unquestionably my favorite part of what we do."Havkin, who was born and raised in Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County, began his career working in the mortgage business before becoming a partner in a medical facility. He eventually decided to make the change to work in the watch and jewelry business in 2011, which he learned from his father, who sold high-end watches and jewelry overseas for 25 years."I learned a great deal from my father,” said Havkin. “I learned about all of the intricacies of the high-end brands and made incredible connections during that time. My father gave me no shortcuts, though, and I still had to learn just about everything on my own. I feel like I know everything there is to know about the watch business, and I’m certain that our shop will bring so much to the Rittenhouse shopping landscape. Our goal is to be the premiere resource to buy luxury watches and one-of-a-kind jewelry in Philadelphia."For more than eight years, Authentick by East Coast Time have been proudly serving the global luxury watch world, and Havkin is excited to meet Philadelphians searching for that perfect timepiece. The showroom is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays by appointment only. Learn more by visiting http://authentick.com # # #



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.