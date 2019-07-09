RDI Announces Waterproof USB Connector Series

Micro B and Type C Receptacles Feature IP67 Ratings

MOUNT KISCO, NY, USA, July 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mount Kisco, NY – July 9, 2019 - RDI today announced the addition of several waterproof USB connectors, with Ingress Protection (IP) ratings of IP67, to its USB product family. Offering protection from moisture and environmental contaminants, the connectors are available in USB Micro B and Type C receptacle formats, while conforming to either the USB 2.0 or USB 3.1 Gen 2 standard, depending on the model.RDI’s USB receptacles feature surface mount and mid mount SMT mounting styles in horizontal orientations, with several models designed with plastic mounting tabs for greater stability on the PCB. Rated up to 10,000 mating cycles and carrying operating temperature ranges from -25°C up to 85°C, these waterproof USB connectors are a highly reliable solution for consumer and portable electronic devices. All models are also reflow solder compatible adding to their flexibility during the assembly process.Meeting the USB 3.1 Gen 2 standard, the RCNT162CFX-24PCNL USB Type C connector series further supports data transfer speeds up to 10 Gbps and power delivery up to 100 W at 20 V. This makes it a highly rugged, versatile connector for a variety of I/O applications in consumer and portable electronics, including smartphones, wearables, and industrial automation equipment.Available in July 2019, the Waterproof USB Connector Series provides a rugged, low cost solution to the USB application markets.About RDI – For over 30 years RDI has been a leading provider of Electronics Manufacturing Services, Standard and Custom Electromechanical Components, Design and Development Services and developer of ODM products. RDI is an ISO-9001-2015 and ISO-13485-2016 certified manufacturer headquartered in Mount Kisco, NY, and has over 500 employees worldwide along with a state of the art 90,000 square foot design and manufacturing facility in Shenzhen, China.Visit https://rdiusa.com



