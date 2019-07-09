Finney to present two sessions at AWFS Las Vegas – Ultimate Cabinet Components exhibist in Lockdowel Booth 9074

Jeff Finney will be speaking at AWFS Fair 2019 about "How to Make it in the Cabinet Business." Ultimate Cabinet Components uses Lockdowel pre-inserted fasteners to eliminate screws, and speed assembly by 60%. With Lockdowel fasteners panels are connected and then locked by sliding them together.

See the latest technology in building cabinets and furniture without glue or screws at AWFS Fair 2019 - Jeff Finney will show you exactly how it's done!

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeff Finney, the creator of the PushThru podcast, a feature writer for Woodworking Network, and owner of Ultimate Cabinet Components, will present two educational sessions at AWFS Fair Las Vegas. Finney will be on the panel presenting “Digital Marketing and the New Consumer” as part of the Woodworking Network 40 Under 40 Leadership Conference July 16, the day before AWFS Fair July 17-20. He will be presenting “Making it in the Cabinet Industry” Thursday, July 18, 3:30-5:00 as part of the AWFS Educational Track. This educational session is $75 and can be added when participants register for AWFS at www.AWFSFair.org Jeff Finney’s company, Ultimate Cabinet Components, will be presenting in the Lockdowel fastening booth #9074 throughout the AWFS expo.

“I’ve been coming to AWFS Fair since I was a kid, and I always come away with new inspiration and something of value to take back to my business,” Finney says. “I’m honored to be able to share some of my life lessons and show a clear path in how to be more successful in the cabinet industry, and have a richer more fruitful life.”

One of Finney’s business philosophies is: Time spent on unnecessary work isn't time well spent. In his “Making it in the Cabinet Industry” session, he will show how changing the logistics of cabinetry doesn’t need to compromise the art - and how to cut cabinet assembly time by 60%, with a fraction of the freight space and cost. “With the latest technology in cabinet manufacturing cabinet assembly requires no specialized labor, saving labor costs and time,” Finney states.

Inspired by Woodworking Network’s 40 Under 40 program, the Under 40 Leadership Conference allows current and future woodworking industry leaders to get up to speed with the latest in technology, management and marketing in today’s business environment. The July 16, full-day educational conference is moderated by Harry Urban, publisher of Woodworking Network.

Time: Tuesday, July 16, 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pricing: $420

https://www.woodworkingnetwork.com/awfs-2019-leadership-conference

Finney, a 40 under 40 2018 award winner, will be a panelist for the Digital Marketing session. He brings his expertise: in creating a podcast www.thepushthru.com ; publishing articles and blogs https://ultcab.com ; servicing and communicating with his nationwide customer base; and his entirely online cabinet ordering portal: https://uccabinet.allmoxy.com/public/login/

About Ultimate Cabinet Components

From ordering to delivery to assembly, Ultimate Cabinet Components has simplified cabinetry to help any project succeed, no matter how big or small. UltCab has implemented the latest technology to make cabinet components higher quality, more cost effective, and more accessible to customers. The result is an intuitive cabinet built with less time, less money, and no headaches. Visit: https://ultcab.com Ultimate Cabinet Components: 13795 East 136th Street North, Collinsville, Oklahoma 74021 - (918) 371-7171 - Jeff@ultcab.com

This is how UltCab does it!



