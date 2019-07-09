Marketers Learn To Use Micro-Insights That Inspire Moms Behavior At M2Moms® The Marketing to Moms Conference

Amy Henry, President, Flashlight Insights

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Increasingly, brands are recognizing that they lack the kind of intimate, nuanced insights that come from observing life as it happens,” according to Amy Henry, President, Flashlight Insights . Describing her presentation at M2Moms®- The Marketing to Moms Conference , Henry said, “Using specific examples, we'll reverse engineer our favorite micro-insights from the field to provide marketers with a new view on the moms they serve.” M2Momsis presented by The Center for Positive Marketing at Fordham University. It is attended by national and global brand marketing executives who attend to learn how to build more business with moms. It will be held October 16 & 17, 2019, at Fordham’s NYC Lincoln Center campus.What Matters To Moms“In a world in which data and information are easily accessed, it's easy to feel like we know our moms and their families more than ever. But ironically, it seems that brands feel even more distant from moms,” Henry continued. “I’ll share why getting close to your consumer is more important than ever in this multi-channel, multi-screen world. I’ll show how marketers can make more of their wealth of customer intelligence by identifying the micro-insights that inspire moms behaviors and preferences. We’ll look at best-in-class examples from brands who seem particularly mom-intuitive to illustrate the utility of micro-insights in fine tuning any marketing to moms campaign.”2019 Highlights:“In addition to Amy’s session, this year’s new sessions & topics include a look at the moms market in China. It absolutely dwarfs the US market. Every year 17 million new babies are born in China versus only 4 million new US babies,” added Nan McCann, M2Momsproducer. “We’ll also be especially focusing on tech with segments on how moms and women are using every screen at their disposal to network, search, get advice, recommend, shop & buy. The tech sessions & media discussions will be presented by Google, Facebook, YouTube, Foursquare, JetBlack, Instagram and Edison Research. Additionally, we’ll study how “smart” innovation is changing the home environment. Plus, we’ll examine how intergenerational marketing has become a key component of marketing to moms and women. But, probably our most timely new presentations will look at the very real differences between millennial moms and women and the massive emerging cohort of Gen Z moms and women!”Creative Engagement & Awards:“It’s not all work, to stimulate everyone’s creative juices we’re introducing our first ever female targeted startup “Shark Tank” featuring quick elevator pitches with a cash prize to the winner voted by the audience. Plus, in keeping with our annual traditions we’ll present our “Mom First” & “This Woman Means Business” Awards. The “Mom First” Award is given to a mom who saw and successfully pursued a business opportunity she discovered while being a mom. The “This Women Means Business” Award is presented to a proven business leader… an innovator and visionary…who in words and actions recognizes that women can be a transforming economic force in the world today…that for every successful enterprise, women mean business.”About Amy Henry:Amy HenryPresidentFlashlight InsightsAmy is a recognized youth expert and advocate, having spent her career understanding kids, families and play through applied research and consulting. She is the founder and President of FlashLight Insights, a full-service insight and strategy shop that focuses on helping clients illuminate the path forward. She has collaborated with some of the brands that moms rely on most, including Nickelodeon, Disney, Crayola, Scholastic, Kellogg and The Boy Scouts of America.Prior to starting FlashLight, Amy was the Chief Strategy Officer at Strottman International, VP of Youth Insights at C+R Research and partner at Insight Strategy Group. Amy earned her Ed.D. in Human Development and Psychology from Harvard’s Graduate School of Education and is a Ph.D. candidate in Childhood Studies at Rutgers University. She is the proud mom of two boys who challenge her to learn more about childhood and families every day!M2Moms/ M2WSponsors:Presenting Sponsor for 2019 is The Center for Positive Marketing at Fordham University. Additional sponsors include: Google, AARP, Facebook, Foursquare, WongDoody, The MotherBoard, FlashLight Insights, Marketing to Mums, The Female Factor, The Hunter Miller Group, Edison Research, Snippies and Tiny Tutus.About M2Moms/ M2WM2Moms-The Marketing to Moms ConferenceM2W-The Marketing to Women ConferenceOctober 16 & 17, 2019Pope Auditorium at Fordham University113 W. 60TH St., NYCFor information: www.M2Moms.com www.m2w.biz or 860.724.2649 or nan@pme-events.com25% Early Registration Discount Code Is EB25 at: https://www.m2moms.com/registration/ M2Moms& M2Ware produced by PMEEnterprises LLC, a sales and marketing company specializing in event creation, promotion, production and management.



