Connecticut Teacher Bikes Across US To Raise Money For Guatemalan Families In Need

When I first signed on as a trip chaperone over a decade ago, I had no idea that I was about to join a project that would be life-changing and one of the most meaningful chapters of my career.” — David Dethlefs

WATERTOWN, CONNECTICUT, USA, July 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- High school teacher David Dethlefs set off on the final leg of his philanthropic bike journey across the USA to raise awareness about volunteer and funding opportunities to help Central American children and families living in extreme poverty. For 13 years David volunteered and chaperoned teenagers every summer through The GOD'S CHILD Project, a charity providing critical humanitarian aid for the past 28 years in Guatemala and abroad.David is a teacher at Taft, a prep school in Watertown, Connecticut . Last summer, he was preparing to bring a group of students who volunteered to build homes for families in need to Guatemala, as he had done 13 years before. Unfortunately, the trip had to be cancelled due to a US State Dept. reclassification.But that wasn’t enough to deter David's desire to help others. While some people might have used the sudden spare time to take a vacation – after all, the trip was set to take place during summer break – David decided to launch a campaign to bike across America to raise awareness and funds for the children helped by the charity The GOD’S CHILD Project. The organization runs specialized schools to help children who otherwise wouldn't have education access, a hospital dedicated to malnourished children, clinics and shelters as well as building homes and distributing vital supplies to Guatemalan families in need.David completed the first leg of the trip last summer, biking from Washington state to Fargo, North Dakota. This summer he will complete the second part of the trip by biking from Connecticut to Fargo, North Dakota once again. He plans to arrive in Fargo around August 1st.You can support David’s mission and help raise money for children and families in Guatemala through David’s GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/going-for-a-bike-ride A HISTORY OF GIVINGConnecticut’s Taft School has a long track record of charitable activity, including annual trips to Guatemala in service of The GOD’S CHILD Project.Over the past decade, 134 Taft students have traveled to Guatemala with the help of 12 faculty members as chaperones. Together, they have built 39 homes for families in need – enough to shelter 200+ parents, grandparents and children. They also handed out food to the homeless, cared for suffering or abandoned children at Casa Jackson Hospital for Malnourished Children ( www.CasaJackson.org ), and much more in what the students describe as a once-in-a-lifetime experience.You can read David’s touching and inspiring account of the school’s work with The GOD’S CHILD Project here: https://issuu.com/taftschool/docs/taftfall17issuu/52 . You can also watch a video of Taft students’ previous service at https://vimeo.com/236424058 ABOUT THE GOD'S CHILD PROJECTThe GOD’S CHILD Project (GCP) has been operating humanitarian aid and charity programs for over 28 years to provide vulnerable and impoverished children and families an opportunity to become self-sufficient, educated, and healthy members of society.As well as house building, conducting social work, and frequently distributing food and clothes to those in need, the charity operates a number of aid centers in Guatemala:• Casa Jackson Hospital for Malnourished Children, which provides critical life-saving care to children suffering horribly (more than 2,000 children helped to date)• Santa Madre Homeless Shelter, which offers a safe place to sleep, food, and washing facilities for abused and abandoned children, battered women, and families fleeing natural disasters• Dreamer Center School for children who live in one-room houses, often have no running water or electricity, and can’t afford school fees or school supplies on their own• Scheel Center School, which helps children escape child labor by giving older children who had to previously leave school to earn money for their families a new chance at an education and a way out of povertyDiscover more about GCP, volunteering opportunities and how to donate at https://godschild.org . Volunteers can come individually or as groups and are invited year round to help provide aid in Guatemala.The GOD'S CHILD Project is a 501c3 charity.

