Perrin Conferences’ National Asbestos Litigation Conference Returns for a Tenth Year

WAYNE, PA, USA, July 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perrin Conferences , the leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defense litigation conferences, will host its annual National Asbestos Litigation Conference from September 9-11, 2019, at The Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco, CA. 2019 marks the tenth anniversary of the National Asbestos Litigation Conference, a three-day conference which provides attendees with a deeper understanding of the trends currently driving asbestos litigation and the impact these trends may have on future cases.Perrin Conferences will deliver a comprehensive and balanced agenda including the latest litigation updates and varying industry perspectives. Speakers represent both sides of the litigation and will consist of plaintiff and defense attorneys, in-house counsel, insurance professionals, judges, medical experts, and other related professionals. The agenda will cover an array of topics such as:• National Trends Driving Asbestos Litigation• Update on Talc Litigation• Punitive Damages• Future of Lung Cancer Cases• Diagnosis and Pathogenesis of Mesothelioma• The Insurer and Policyholder Relationship and Its Impact on the Asbestos Litigation• Then and Now: What Can We Do Differently in the Future?• The State of the Bankruptcy Trusts• Data and Technology in Asbestos Litigation• Science of the Talc Claims• Judicial Perspectives• Jurisdictional Update – Overview of the Most Active and Emerging Jurisdictions• National Legal Decisions Directly Impacting Asbestos LitigationThe conference co-chairs are heavily involved in developing the above agenda. This year’s co-chairs are:• Perry J. Browder, Esq., Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC, Alton, IL• Nina Lynn Caroselli, Esq., Executive Vice President, Special Counsel, The RiverStone Group, Manchester, NH• John B. Manning, Esq., MG+M The Law Firm, Boston, MA,• Joseph F. Rice, Esq., Motley Rice LLC, Mt. Pleasant, SCThe National Asbestos Litigation Conference offers CLE accreditation for qualified candidates. CE Adjuster Credit applications have been submitted in select states for approval. Please contact Katie Milnes at kmilnes@perrinconferences.com for any questions or to submit your CE/CLE requests.In addition to the educational benefits, attendees also receive exclusive opportunities for networking, information sharing, and career development. For more details on registration and hotel accommodations, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com or visit the Perrin Conferences website at www.perrinconferences.com * * *About Perrin Conferences:The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Bringing together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, Perrin Conferences ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com # # #Contact:Lisa GrahamGraham Media Partners610-688-2060lisa@grahammediapartners.com



