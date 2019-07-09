HHS Quality Summit (QS) Fact Sheet

The Department of Health and Human Services is committed to ensuring that American patients receive the highest value healthcare, which Secretary Azar has identified as a key priority for HHS, by taking actionable steps to improve price and quality transparency under President Trump’s leadership

President Trump’s Executive Order on transparency directs federal agencies to improve price and quality transparency, including streamlining the numerous different measurements the federal government uses to track healthcare quality

HHS oversees a number of quality programs that were initially developed nearly 20 years ago to strengthen organizational capacity to improve outcomes for beneficiaries

These quality programs administered by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) and Indian Health Service (IHS), have not undergone a systematic objective review to ensure they are serving their stated purpose of improving processes and enhancing communication to improve beneficiary outcomes

Internal and external stakeholders have identified gaps between the different quality measures that weaken overall program integrity

As part of its mission to enhance and promote the health and well-being of the American people, HHS is undertaking a review to ensure price and quality transparency as well as improved value for all patients served by these programs