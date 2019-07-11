IntelliBoard Mooses Around: Expanding Platform Integration with D2L/Brightspace

Users of the Brightspace/D2L LMS now have access to an extensive suite of reporting and analytics through the integration of IntelliBoard.

MONROE, CT, USA, July 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IntelliBoard, Inc. has completed development to expand their globally recognized reporting and analytics platform for Brightspace, the premier LMS product from Desire2Learn (D2L). Organizations currently using Brightspace will now have access to an expanded, configurable administrator dashboard that includes significant new features: LISA, an AI assisted natural-language search tool; configurable monitors that display reports and analytics based upon desired data; and multiple reports that capture critical LMS and eLearning data to help inform educational business decisions.

IntelliBoard users can query results using a "natural language" search string, e.g., "how many users enrolled this month," "show me failing students," or "users who did not complete." The LISA tool from IntelliBoard (Learning Intelligence Search Access) expands as users query - growing more responsive and intelligent as the number of unique queries and results grows.

The LISA tool is part of a broad list of new features for folks using IntelliBoard: Conditional Event Notification Dashboards to create notifications on conditional events; the ability to build and configure dashboards based on specific permissions, and advanced aesthetics/easy-to-use, intuitive interface.

Using the IntelliBoard tools will bring educational decision makers closer to the metrics that influence how learning is delivered, how learning happens, the tools that facilitate learning, and overall learner performance. Specific tools within IntelliBoard help to highlight high- and low-performing learners, tracking, compliance measurement, competencies, and engagement.

Dr. Tonya Riney, EVP of IntelliBoard stated, "The conversation about face-to-face versus online learning has long been over. With no significant difference between either approach as the consensus, the focus for eLearning must now turn to how to make eLearning continuously better, more effective, and more enjoyable. IntelliBoard displays with ease and grace the data points that inform these choices."

Contact Tonya Riney, EVP of IntelliBoard or contact your D2L Rep for additional details on accessing the service.

About IntelliBoard

IntelliBoard.net offers analytic and reporting services and a Moodle/PowerSchool Integration to educational communities and institutions utilizing multiple LMS platforms. IntelliBoard extracts the statistical data collected in the LMS and presents this rich data on a single dashboard in the form of easy-to-read, aesthetic, and printable charts, graphs, and formatted reports. We strive to be the premier analytics dashboard for LMS users. Feel the strength of empowered learning with our purposefully built analytics for education and training. Our mantra: provide the best instantly-available, most-simplified point-and-click access to your LMS data to inform your educational business decisions. Review the use-cases available on the website.

About Brightspace|D2L

D2L (Desire2Learn) was founded in 1999 by John Baker. At the time, his engineering class was being challenged to look at the world in new ways by coming up with questions that no one had asked before.

John realized that despite all the change technology was driving in the world, his University campus seemed almost untouched by that momentum. The question he wanted to ask was clear: how could we use technology to dramatically transform learning?

He’s come to believe that one of the most important things we can do to help each other is to ensure that everyone has access to the best possible learning opportunities. Today, D2L is working with customers around the world to help learners at a scale that was hard to imagine in 1999.



