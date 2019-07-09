Restaurant Magic Expands Team with Marketing Coordinator

Restaurant Magic Software announced today they have hired Taylor Goldner as the new marketing coordinator for the team.

TAMPA BAY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Restaurant Magic Software announced today they have hired Taylor Goldner as the new marketing coordinator for the team. In this new role, Taylor will be leading campaign launches and plans to help grow their social media presence. She will be focused on internal marketing efforts while working closely with the sales team at Restaurant Magic.

Taylor Goldner graduated from the University of South Florida where she received her BA in marketing. While attending school, Taylor was able to gain valuable hospitality experience while working in the restaurant industry as a server. Taylor brings her restaurant experience and marketing knowledge to the team at Restaurant Magic where she will be able to expand her skill sets and talents.

“Taylor is eager to apply her marketing and hospitality background to our unique industry,” said Michael Beck, VP of Sales and Marketing at Restaurant Magic. “She’s dedicated to helping our team succeed and I’m excited to see her grow with us.”

About Restaurant Magic

Restaurant Magic was founded over 25 years ago with a single vision of providing restaurant operators better access to their operational data. With this access, operators can make faster decisions, optimize schedules, implement predictive ordering, and create a positive impact on their bottom line. Restaurant Magic provides insight to some of the largest multi-unit brands in the world, including Dairy Queen, First Watch, Smoothie King and MOD Pizza. If you are interested in finding out more about Restaurant Magic or scheduling a demo of our software visit www.RestaurantMagic.com or call 1-800-933-4711.



