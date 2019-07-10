MaiaLearning and InitialView Bring Student Stories to Life

MaiaLearning landing page

CUPERTINO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Popular universities get many more applicants than they can accept, and hundreds or thousands of them may have similar grades, test scores, and experiences. How do students set themselves apart?

Interviews improve student matching by giving admissions officers a perspective that doesn't exist in traditional application materials. This is especially important for international applicants to U.S. universities, where communication skills are critical and admission officers yearn for an authentic look at applicants. A recent National Association of College Admission Counseling report shows interviews as of “Considerable” or “Moderate” importance to over 20% of colleges.

A new partnership with InitialView integrates its innovative interviews within MaiaLearning’s college and career readiness platform. This can help level the playing field for students who lack resources to travel to in-person interviews.

InitialView co-founder Terry Crawford says, “If you come from an international or non-traditional educational background, InitialView interviews are the best way to show you have the communication skills necessary to thrive in a challenging academic environment. Top applicants want to tell their story, and our interviews allow students to do so in a way that is compelling and trustworthy.”

InitialView’s interviewers provide applicants to top universities and colleges with an opportunity to tell their story in an unscripted and unedited conversation. The recorded interview can be included as part of a student’s application materials and provided directly to admission offices. The company’s interviews have been a part of almost 250,000 applications by applicants in over 100 countries to over 350 academic programs.

MaiaLearning CEO Satish Mirle says, “This new partnership helps students gain admission to universities where they can thrive. It’s part of our commitment to student and counselor success.”

The InitialView integration will be available this fall as an optional element of MaiaLearning.

