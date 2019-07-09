Blockhelp.pro Revolutionizes How You Find Blockchain News That Matters

Business leaders are overwhelmed with blockchain hype & media noise. They want to know the facts” — Jerry Witkowicz

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- BEDFORD, NH, July 10, 2019 – The business experts at Blockhelp.pro are introducing a new way to filter, find and follow the most relevant to businesses blockchain news.“We review hundreds of daily news articles and posts to find blockchain news that helps businesses understand and follow blockchain news that shares what and how businesses are actually using blockchain technology in their businesses.” We find that over 80% of all news posted on line is made up of duplicate articles, cryptocurrency news, personal opinions and general comments.As experienced business leaders, we understand how important it is for business leaders to stay informed about emerging technologies and their adoptions in business. We do the hard work of sifting through the high volumes of blockchain news and posts and select news that matters most to businesses. We organize the news to help business leaders quickly fast forward the internet noise and find what matters most for them.We will continue to search and continue to add blockchain news that matters to businesses. Visit our portal at https://www.blockhelp.pro/newslink



