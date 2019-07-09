All Lines Technology Recognized on CRN’s 2019 Solution Provider 500 List

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- All Lines Technology, announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named All Lines Technology to its 2019 Solution Provider 500 list. This annual list ranks the largest North American IT channel partner organizations by revenue. The Solution Provider 500 is the industry standard for recognizing the highest performing technology integrators, strategic service providers and IT consultants. It is the industry's predominant channel partner list, serving as a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers.All Lines Technology is a woman-owned solutions provider that delivers cost-effective, industry standard IT solutions to our customers.As a value-added solutions provider, we partner with only best-of-breed industry leaders that meet the business needs of our clients. We use our expertise to deliver streamlined solutions customized to the unique needs of your business and strive to be your true trusted advisor. By leveraging cutting edge technology deployment and management solutions from industry leaders, we ensure you receive the technology solutions you require, delivered with the highest level of service.“The companies on this year’s list represent an incredible combined revenue of $320 billion, a sum that attests to their success in staying ahead of rapidly changing market demands,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “Congratulations to the solution provider organizations leading the way in digital transformation and the latest technology services.”The complete 2019 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.About All Lines TechnologyAll Lines Technology is a local woman-owned solutions provider that delivers cost-effective, industry standard IT solutions to our customers. We strive to be a Professional Business Partner and Trusted Advisor with each of our clients. We help companies streamline and improve the way they buy, implement, and manage their technology infrastructures that support their mission-critical business applications.Our corporate headquarters is in Warrendale, PA. All Lines has a robust technical and sales staff all located in Western PA and Ohio that can support our customers in person, not via phone or email. All Lines Technology has a state of the art technology center showcasing some of the latest hardware and software solutions. Client demonstrations and POCs are delivered from this technology center. Also available to our customers, All Lines Technology manages a 20,000-square foot warehouse, staging & integration center that we use for customer client device management and deployment. All Lines is proud to offer clients unparalleled cloud expertise, capabilities across both traditional IT and modern cloud-era environments. We also provide our managed services and help desk offerings from our 7/24/365 Support Center from our location in Cranberry Township, PA.About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and FacebookCopyright ©2019. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.The Channel Company Contact:Jennifer HoganThe Channel Companyjhogan@thechannelcompany.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.