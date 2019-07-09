Department of Commerce to Brief on US Export Controls this September

14th Annual Defence Exports

SMi Group Reports: Matthew Borman from the Department of Commerce to present at the Defence Exports conference this September in Amsterdam.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 14th annual Defence Exports conference will return as the leading event for industry professionals and government officials worldwide, dealing with defence trade compliance, on 25th and 26th September 2019 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.Conference organisers, SMi Group are thrilled to announce, Matthew Borman, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Export Administration, Department of Commerce will be presenting at the event on: “An insight into U.S. Export Controls from the Bureau of Industry and Security”Covering:• An update on the activities of the BIS in reforming export controls• Underlining crucial developments in aims to increase efficiency across the system• Potential future controls on trade with China• Potential future controls on emerging and foundational technologiesThe focused two-day agenda will also include 27 more senior presenters from the world’s leading military and industry organisations, including:• Major General Bertrand Le Meur, Deputy Director for International, Strategic and Technological Affairs, French MOD• Lieutenant Colonel Erik Wijers, Chief Export Control RNLAF, Royal Netherlands Air Force• Rouben Khatchadourian, Director General, Government of Canada• Racheli Chen, Director Defense Export Control Agency, Ministry of Defense IsraelThe full speaker line-up is available to download at: http://www.defence-exports.com/ein Defence Exports 2019 will also be hosting four half-day pre and post conference workshops, including:Workshop A on Tuesday 24th September: Jurisdiction, Classification, and Licensing: How to Police Your U.S. Suppliers, hosted by Global Legal Services and BAE SystemsWorkshop B on Tuesday 24th September: Managing Export compliance with U.S. suppliers: Essential knowledge on License Exceptions, U.S. Re-Export Controls, and Catch-All’s, hosted by Department of Commerce, Bureau of Industry and SecurityWorkshop C on Friday 27th September: The Identification and Management of Export Controlled Technical Information within the UK Ministry of Defence, hosted by UK MoDWorkshop D on Friday 27th September: Defense and Dual-Use Export Controls of Asia Pacific Countries, hosted by Nash Global Trade Services (Limited availability)Please note that places will be limited for the conference and workshops. Registrations can be made on the event website.Defence Exports 2019Conference: 25th – 26th September 2019Workshops: 24th and 27th September 2019Amsterdam, NetherlandsSponsored by FTI Consulting, OCR and PillsburyEvent website: http://www.defence-exports.com/ein For sponsorship enquiries, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 / smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 20 7827 6054 / jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk--END—About SMi Group: Established since 1993, SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



