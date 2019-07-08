CINÉMOI LAUNCHES ON COMCAST’S XFINITY X1 AND XFINITY FLEX

LOS ANGELES , CA, US, July 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CINÉMOI LAUNCHES ON COMCAST’S XFINITY X1 AND XFINITY FLEXLos Angeles--- Woman-majority-owned Cinémoi today announced it is now available over the Internet on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex. For viewers who want to immerse themselves in film, high fash-ion, luxury and style, Cinémoi is fast becoming a leading independent curator of live and on demand life-style television content spanning these genres. The launch on Xfinity X1 and Flex now gives millions more homes the ability to watch Cinémoi and is the latest in a series of distribution partnerships that have substantially expanded its reach.Xfinity X1 customers can subscribe to and access the service by saying “Cinémoi” into their X1 voice remote or by finding it within the networks section of Xfinity on Demand. Cinémoi can be added to X1 customers’ service for $2.99 per month. Cinémoi is also available on Xfinity Flex, Comcast’s recently launched service for Internet-only customers that enables them to enjoy many of their favorite streaming entertainment experiences on the big screen, while also offering them a TV-connected device to manage their digital home.Cinémoi features award winning and critically acclaimed classic films from leading studios with many of Hollywood’s most legendary stars such as The Last Time I Saw Paris, Footsteps, and The Man with the Golden Arm as well as current films like Gigantic, I Am Slave, Carlotta, and many more. Additionally, Cinémoi’s entertainment programming highlights include exclusive coverage from The Cannes Film Fes-tival as well as the broadcast of other prestigious eventssuch as the Venice International Film Festival and Berlin International Film Festival, and all the major fashion weeks. Cinémoi also airs popular and award-winning series such as new episodes of Britain’s popular chat show The Jonathan Ross Show as well as The Secret River and Extreme Fashionistas, a documentary series exploring fashion around the globe, among many others.“Both Cinémoi and Comcast are leading the television industry in both cultural and gender diversity, en-suring quality curated entertainment and media content that matters for their viewers” said Daphna E. Ziman, Co-Chairman and President of Cinémoi. “Now Xfinity X1 and Flex customers will have access to our award-winning series, timeless films, and a bouquet of international and lifestyle programming they might never knew existed. Cinémoi is the ultimate passport to the very best programming from around the world.”About Cinémoi:Cinémoi is fast-becoming a leader in the film, high fashion, and luxury lifestyle industry, delivering ex-quisite innovative television network content dedicated to curated programming. Cinémoi includes both modern and classic films, fashion films, fashion weeks around the globe, popular talk shows, film festi-vals, and international lifestyles.Media Inquiries please contact: Ben@emcbowery.com, jack@emcbowery.com



