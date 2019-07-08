Doulagivers Founder Suzanne B. O'Brien RN to Give Free End of Life Doula Trainings in New York City

Experienced Hospice and Oncology Nurse Suzanne B. O'Brien will hold Community Workshops to teach families how to care for their loved ones at the end of life.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doulagivers , the leader of specialized training in End of Life Care and End of Life Doula Trainings is offering free Level 1 Family Caregiver Trainings to teach family members and community volunteers the skills of how to care for the dying. A hundred years ago this was a skill that grandmothers handed down to grandchildren. In our society today, it is all but lost. This lack of understanding has contributed to a deep rooted cultural fear of death that is making end of life a thousand times harder than it has to be. The Doulagivers Level 1 End of Life Doula Training has been successfully used by thousands of people in over eight countries. The main goal of Doulagiversl is to share this knowledge with anyone who would like to have it. It can mean the difference between a positive end of life and one that does not go well."We only have one opportunity to have the end of life experience go well. It is something that the family will remember forever. It is time to share support and education so everyone can have the opportunity to have the most positive experience possible." - Suzanne B. O'BrienBABY BOOMER NUMBERS ARE ALARMING: We have 76 million people over the age of 65 years old in the United States at this moment. Twenty percent of them do not have their own children. We have a huge need for communities to become involved in the volunteer work with the care and compassion necessary to ensure that everyone can have a peaceful end of life experience. The Doulagivers Level 1 Training is designed so that anyone and everyone can understand the basic end of life processes and how to suggest and offer comfort to families and patients throughout these processes.Suzanne B. O'Brien RN believes that it is imperative that everyone has the basic knowledge to offer support within their families and communities at this precious last phase of life. If everyone can contribute a little bit of time and compassion, it relieves so much burden from the caregivers and families so that facilitating a good death for every end of life patient around the world becomes possible."9/10 people polled said that if they were terminally ill they would want to be cared for at home, yet more than half are dying in the hospital or some other institution." - NHPCO Gallop Poll 1996ABOUT SUZANNE B. O'BRIEN RN:Suzanne B. O’Brien RN is the proud Founder and Creator of the award-winning program Doulagivers: End of Life Doula Training, Eldercare Doula Training, and Doulagiver Care Consultant Training. Awarded "Worldwide Leader In Healthcare” by the International Nurses Association for creating Doulagivers, she is also an end of life educator, consultant and author of the #1 International Bestselling book, "Creating Positive Passings & End of Life Doula Level 1 Caregiver Training (2015) — a guide to learning the invaluable skills of how to care for someone at the end of life."Suzanne is a founding member of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO) End of Life Doula Council. NHPCO is the leading hospice and palliative care membership organization in the United States and has formed this Council to provide information and resources to its members, affiliated organizations, and the public regarding the role of End of Life Doulas. Suzanne is also the Vice President and founding member of the NEDA National End of Life Doula Alliance which is a 501c6 Nonprofit Business League for End of Life Doulas.UPCOMING WORKSHOP DATES NEW YORK CITY:AUGUST 10th, 1pm-4pmSEPTEMBER 28th, 1pm-4pmOCTOBER 26th, 1pm-4pmAll live trainings will be held at 2 West 64th Street, New York, NY - Tickets are free and are available at www.doulagivers.com



