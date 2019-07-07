Mini Ductless Split Units Are A Great Solution to Cool an Older House in Bucks County

Air Conditioners Bucks County

When looking to heat or cool an older room or house that you don't want to gut the walls and ceiling to run new ductwork, check out our ductless split units.

Mini Ductless Split Experts in Bucks County” — HTR Mechanical

LEVITTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTR Mechanical is now installing air conditioners for customers throughout Bucks County, Pennsylvania. For the past couple of years, HTR has helped many residents get their air conditioners serviced and or replaced with new HVAC units to heat and cool their whole house for a very reasonable price. From whole house air conditioner service to mini ductless split units, HTR Mechanical is your premier choice local licensed and insured Heating and Air conditioner contractor.

Do you have a part of your house that just doesn't get great air conditioning? A sunroom that gets to hot in the summer? A ductless split HVAC unit may be the perfect solution to help balance that 70 degrees you are looking for year round. You may as what is a ductless split unit? Mini ductless split units in Bucks County work just like conventional heat pump units where there is still an indoor unit with a blower creating your supply, with an exterior unit or commonly called the outdoor unit, but you don't need custom ducts ran throughout your walls or ceiling. This type of air conditioning unit is perfect for a pre-easting room or an older house that has rooms that you would rather not cut into the walls and ceiling to run ducts to the registers you would like to supply with heat and air conditioning. There also very reasonable in comparison to conventional heat pump unity, while remaining quite powerful too!

We also repair commercial air conditioning units for businesses located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Check us out today for a free consultation on servicing your commercial HVAC unit. We also offer great maintenance plans to help keep your HVAC units running smoothly for a much longer lifetime than units that are not properly maintained by HTR Mechanical.

When looking for a new A/C specialist, look no further than HTR Mechanical, you local Levittown Air Conditioning experts. This company is fully licensed to deliver top quality installations giving you the peace of mind that the job will be done once and done right. Don’t waste your time hiring the fly by night guys to fix your heater or air conditioner, give HTR a try today.

Contact HTR today for a free estimate on a new ductless split unit at 267-241-3769 or visit them on the web at https://www.htrmechanical.com. This company serves customers throughout the Bucks County and Montgomery County areas.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.