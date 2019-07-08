fusionZONE Automotive Forms New Dealer Advisory Council

Advisors from a mix of dealers and dealer groups will help shape future company processes & product development

After attending the first council meeting, I am suitably impressed and look forward to seeing what comes next” — Laura Morse, eCommerce Manager/Assistant to the GM at Jim Norton Toyota.

LAKELAND, FL, USA, July 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- fusionZONE Automotive, LLC today announced the formation of a dealer advisory council to gather feedback and insights directly from its dealer clients to help shape future product development based on the exact needs of its dealers.“Our dealership has been with fusionZONE for four successful years. I believe gathering feedback and insights directly from their dealerships via the 'Advisory Council' is just one more level of commitment and dedication,” said Laura Morse, eCommerce Manager/Assistant to the GM at Jim Norton Toyota. “The ultimate results will help shape future processes and products based on their client’s needs -- that’s a win-win for all! After attending the first council meeting, I am suitably impressed and look forward to seeing what comes next.”The advisory council will have quarterly calls and an annual off-site meeting. It is made up of a solid mix of dealer groups and single point dealers from a variety of brand franchises, which helps provide a perspective from users at many different levels.“It has long been our mission to ensure our dealers enjoy numerous competitive advantages and dominate their digital market areas with advanced, all-inclusive digital marketing services packages,” stated Ed Barton, fusionZONE President & Chief Executive Officer. “With the acquisition of MotorWebs a year ago we added nearly 300 dealerships, which provided scale to add management and support functions in both Seattle and Florida and service coverage from 7 am Eastern until 10 pm Eastern. We transitioned to a 24/7/365 live, onshore customer service line in 2018 and regular development service coverage six days, per week. The Advisory Council is a natural extension of our growth. It will help us continue to listen to our dealers and to meet and exceed their needs, which should make them even more profitable," Barton added.fusionZONE Automotive is an award-winning automotive website provider that helps car dealers streamline the ever-evolving digital process. Founded in 2009, the company has created powerful, responsive digital web solutions and successfully grown in a competitive industry by hosting both single-point dealerships and large, top-performing, multi-roof franchise dealerships. The full-service digital marketing provider offers websites, 24/7 live sales chat, social media management, technical SEO services, and mobile applications.For more information or to schedule a demo visit or visit www.fzautomotive.com About fusionZONE Automotive, LLCFor more information visit: https://www.fzautomotive.com/about-us/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.