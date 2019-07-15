"Girl From Rue Serpente," Epic and Erotic Novel about Notre-Dame of Paris, Causes Sales Uptick at Amazon, B & N, Walmart

GIRL FROM RUE SERPENTE

Buzz from Notre-Dame Cathedral of Paris's tragic fire, book's haunting cover art and growing content controversy cause sale's uptick at Amazon, B & N, Walmart

Epic tragedy has Aimee, French Resistance fighter wanting to become a nun; Christian, a handsome American soldier and Father Cariot, a lusting priest at Notre-Dame in this star-crossed lovers tale.” — Stan Zipperman

HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The haunting book cover design artwork painted by Ricardo Movits for John Griswald's hard-hitting epic-erotic novel "Girl From Rue Serpente," www.girlfromrueserpente.com , depicts a surreal nightmare inside the Notre-Dame Cathedral of Paris during World War II.Involved in the plot is Aimee Ange, a beautiful young French Resistance fighter who wants to become a nun at Notre-Dame; Christian Gavin, a handsome but lonely American soldier who wants to fight for love or whatever needs fighting for; and Father Cariot, a destructive and lusting priest who seeks salvation in Heaven for some or damnation in Hell for others.Not since Victor Hugo's almost two hundred year-old novel, "Hunchback of Notre-Dame" has another novel challenged this ever-popular book about the iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral of Paris. Now comes along the powerful epic novel of "Girl From Rue Serpente, a tragic love story of star-crossed lovers that takes place in Paris during the Allied Liberation from Hitler's Nazi Occupation in World War II."Girl From Rue Serpente" is simply this generation's "Hunchback of Notre-Dame," which was written nearly two hundred years ago by novelist Victor Hugo and still highly read.Currently, "Girl From Rue Serpente" is experiencing a sale's uptick at Amazon www.amazon.com , Barnes & Noble www.barnesandnoble.com , Booksamillion www.booksamillion.com and Walmart www.walmart.com . Chapters from the novel can be read for free online at booksellers' website locations, including i-Universe, the novel's publisher. www.iuniverse.com Notably, three separate events took place recently which opened the doors for "Girl From Rue Serpente" to become a possible world-wide best-seller and eventually be made into a future dramatic movie.While it took 40 years to write and edit the book for publication, it took a tragic fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral of Paris this past April to put "Girl From Rue Serpente" on the map, so to speak.It all started at U.C.L.A., a University in Los Angeles, California, when John Griswald was a student there around forty years ago. He decided to write a novel. He had an intriguing title, "Rape of God," but nothing else. No location, no time frame, no characters.Eventually, things began to happen. First came the female lead character, a beautiful young French Resistance fighter during the World War II in Paris. She wants to become a nun at Notre-Dame Cathedral. Next character to emerge was Christian Gavin, a handsome but lonely American soldier who helps liberate Paris in the Allied invasion against the Nazi Occupation. The third character to enter the plot was Father Cariot, a priest at Notre-Dame Cathedral, who has a host of hidden psychological problems.Over the years of developing this story, the title of the novel also changed before it went into print. For various periods of time, the title was "The Girl From Notre-Dame," "The Girl From Notre-Dame Cathedral," and "The Girl from Notre-Dame of Paris." The last and current title turned out to be "Girl From Rue Serpente."Getting to the three events that led to the current status of "Girl From Rue Serpente" and its rise to fame --- the first is the recent tragic fire at the iconic 850 year-old Catholic church. It is estimated that 3 billion people of the world's 7.7 population, prayed, watched and waited for two whole days in April as the fire swept through the cathedral. People stayed on the streets, in front of computers watching "live" on the internet, or kept hooked to television news broadcasts until it was finally announced that the fire had been stopped and Notre-Dame was saved from destruction. This sudden fire turned out to be the biggest news story of the year so far. This curious event also led directly to "Girl From Rue Serpente," the novel which was written with Notre-Dame Cathedral in mind to portray a strange, surprising and controversial symbolic role.The next event to help shape the novel for world-wide reception was the book's haunting cover design artwork by Brazilian artist Ricardo Movits who depicts a surreal nightmare by one of the book's star-crossed lovers. Movits' masterpiece original oil painting captures the scene in the mystical fashion that Griswald portrays it in his novel, which is also a key event to establish the relationships among the novel's main characters.The third event that draws attention to the story is the erotic content of the book itself. Both Catholics and Protestants alike will have to judge for themselves who is ultimately responsible for what happens to the characters in the book's plot. Here is the other side of Paris --- the seamy side --- that includes a lured seduction of a youth in the choir loft, a teenage suicide in the men's rest room, a loud confrontation on the church's main entrance, and sales of 'phony' pornographic photos on the property. Our Lady of Notre-Dame will be judged ultimately as Saint or Sinner, as Victor or Victim, or as Divine or Damned."Girl From Rue Serpente" has one added angle to be dealt with, however. The surprise ending was deliberately written to suggest perhaps more than one enduring ending. The reader will chose the one that suits his or her imagination the best.For more information on Ricardo Movits, please go to www.artcollectorswebsite.com to read more about "Girl From Rue Serpente."For more information on John Griswald or an exclusive interview please contact:stanzipperman@gmail.com

BOOK TRAILER-EROTIC LOVE STORY NOVEL "The Girl From Rue Serpente"



