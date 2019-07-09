Dupilumab - A Biologic Drug Option for Allergic Contact Dermatitis

SKIN-The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine® Article: The Role Of Dupilumab In Managing Allergic Contact Dermatitis

Dupilumab’s benign side effect profile, particularly its lack of immunosuppression relative to other systemic therapies, makes it a reasonable option.” — Andrew S. Desrosiers, MA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allergic contact dermatitis is an inflammatory skin condition that results from the skin’s excessive reaction to an allergic material. One widely recognized example is the rash one gets during poison ivy. Patients suffer from itchy, inflamed red skin that can be impossible not to scratch. It is a common condition that affects 15-20% of the population and can significantly decrease quality of life.A recent article published in SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine thoroughly reviews how allergic contact dermatitis can be managed by dupilumab, a new injectable medication. Dupilumab is the first biologic drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. However, this drug could also possibly help alleviate the suffering of patients with allergic contact dermatitis.In this article, the authors discuss how allergic contact dermatitis exerts its negative symptoms, the mechanism by which dupilumab can reverse these processes, and guides doctors on how to use the medication. Authored by Desrosiers et al, the article states “Dupilumab’s benign side effect profile, particularly its lack of immunosuppression relative to other systemic therapies, makes it a reasonable option… in ACD [allergic contact dermatitis] to certain allergens known to elicit a significant type 2 immune response who have failed other treatments.”An alternative, non-immunosuppressing treatment to a common condition would represent a major breakthrough. Although more research needs to be performed to better understand which patients would most benefit, Desrosiers et al. note “Recently, there has been vigorous debate about the value of using dupilumab… in the management of recalcitrant ACD [allergic contact dermatitis].”SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicineis a peer-reviewed online medical journal that is the official journal of The National Society for Cutaneous Medicine. The mission of SKIN is to provide an enhanced and accelerated route to disseminate new dermatologic knowledge for all aspects of cutaneous disease.For more details visit www.jofskin.org or contact jofskin@gmail.com.(DOI: 10.25251/skin.3.4.1)



