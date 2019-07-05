Employee Training for the Drug-Free Workplace Course Release From DrugTestingCourses.com

DrugTestingCourses.com logo

DrugTestingCourses.com has developed its most recent version of Employee Training for the Drug-Free Workplace.

This course is a perfect fit for any employer maintaining a drug-free workplace.” — James Timothy White

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Easler Education, through its online training platform DrugTestingCourses.com, has developed its most recent version of Employee Training for the Drug-Free Workplace. In this comprehensive employee training course, employees will learn about the effects and consequences of prohibited drug and alcohol use on personal health, safety, and the work environment through real-world examples. In addition, employees will learn the behavioral cues, signs, and symptoms that may indicate prohibited drug and alcohol use. This course will comply with required and recommended employee drug and alcohol awareness training under federal and state regulations as part of an Employee Assistance Program (EAP). In particular, this 120-minute course is designed to exceed the minimum employee training requirements set forth in:

-United States Department of Transportation (DOT) Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) Regulation: 49

CFR § 382.601

-United States Department of Transportation (DOT) Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) Regulation: 49 CFR § 219.23

-United States Department of Transportation (DOT) Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Regulation: 49 CFR § 655.14

-United States Department of Transportation (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Regulations: 14 CFR § 120.115

and 14 CFR § 120.223

-United States Coast Guard (USCG) Regulation: 46 CFR § 16.401

This course is designed to supplement employee education provided by the employer which should include information on the employer’s policy, what constitutes a violation, consequences for violation, community service hot-line telephone number, and other information about the employer’s program which is unique to the company.

To learn more about managing a drug-free workplace policy, consider taking one or more of our Designated Employer Representative courses.

About DrugTestingCourses.com

When Andrew Easler and James Timothy White founded DrugTestingCourses.com in 2012, their mission was to establish the most credible, responsive, and reliable source for drug and alcohol testing training. To accomplish this mission, DrugTestingCourses.com needed to develop accessible and affordable training courses that both companies and learners alike would be proud of.

After training thousands of students from across the world, DrugTestingCourses.com now offers a wide variety of courses related to drug and alcohol testing, state laws, and other courses related to the drug and alcohol testing industry. As of March 2019, the company’s entire course library has been hosted on its custom learning management system, EaslerLMS.

