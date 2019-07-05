Palomar Holdings, Inc. Issues Statement on July 4th Searles Valley Earthquake

/EIN News/ -- LA JOLLA, Calif., July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 4, 2019 a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Searles Valley, California, a remote part of Kern County. This earthquake was the largest in Southern California in the past 20 years.



Specialty property insurer Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) (‘Palomar’ or the ‘Company’) exposure in the impacted areas is as follows:

14 residential earthquake policies within a thirty-mile radius of the epicenter

22 total residential earthquake policies within a fifty-mile radius of the epicenter

No commercial earthquake policies within a fifty-mile radius of the epicenter

The total insured value of Palomar policies within a one hundred-mile radius of the epicenter is considerably less than Palomar’s excess of loss reinsurance program.

“Our thoughts are with all of those impacted by July 4th earthquake,” offered Palomar CEO, Mac Armstrong. “Palomar is ready to support its policyholders impacted by the event and has the resources to do so.”

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the ultimate parent and insurance holding company of its operating subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company and Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd. Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on the provision of specialty property insurance for residential and commercial clients. Palomar’s underwriting and analytical acumen allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, wind and flood insurance. Based in La Jolla, California, the company is an admitted carrier in 25 states. Palomar Specialty Insurance Company has an A.M. Best financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent) FSC VIII. To learn more about us, visit www.palomarspecialty.com .

Forward-looking Statements

Except for the historical information, the matters discussed herein are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on information presently available to the Company’s management and are current only as of the date made. Actual results could also differ materially from those anticipated as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and subsequent reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”). For those reasons, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statement. The Company assumes no duty or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, although it may do so from time to time as management believes is warranted or as may be required by applicable securities law. Any such updates or revisions may be made by the registrant by filing reports with the Commission, through the issuance of press releases or by other methods of public disclosure.

Investor Relations

1-619-771-1743

investors@palomarspecialty.com

