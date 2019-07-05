HHS Secretary Azar Statement on Continuing Leadership Expansion

The Department of Health and Human Services announced today that Secretary Alex Azar will be elevating Paul Mango, currently Chief of Staff at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, to serve as the Department’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy, a newly created position to oversee policy planning and coordination for the Department.

Secretary Alex Azar released the following statement regarding the announcement:

“HHS has an incredibly broad mission and a deep team of highly qualified leaders who are executing on it every day. Having a Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy will help our leaders better coordinate their work, support each other, and achieve results together. Paul is a highly regarded healthcare and policy leader whom I have known for more than a decade, and I cannot imagine a better choice for this new role. Promoting Paul as Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy, under Chief of Staff Brian Harrison and alongside Judy Stecker as Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations and Strategy, is part of ongoing efforts to organize HHS in a way that will maximize progress on our shared goals. With President Trump’s strong commitment to our mission, this expanded HHS leadership team will deliver even more impressive results for the American people.”

Chief of Staff Brian Harrison released the following statement:

“Having Paul as the Department’s chief policy planner and coordinator is a major advance for our ability to deliver on the Department’s mission and the Secretary’s strategic vision for HHS. I have enjoyed working with Paul for the past year and have been impressed by his leadership at CMS. Adding him to the leadership team in the Secretary’s office will be an invaluable contribution to the work of all HHS leaders. I look forward to working with him and Judy as part of an expanded, cohesive team that continues to deliver on the vision President Trump and Secretary Azar have for HHS.”