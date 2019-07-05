Team NuVision of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. is Recognized As the #71 Team of 2019 REAL Trend Top 1000

Team NuVision Ranked #71 in 2019 REAL TRENDS Top 1000 Teams by Transaction Side

ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Team Nuvision of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc., is happy to announce its recognition in the 2019 REAL TRENDS Top 1000 Teams by Transaction Side Category as the #71 team in the United States. The said ranking came from REAL TRENDS publication and since 1987, they have been a trusted name when it comes to news, information, and analysis on the residential real estate industry.

Being recognized as the #71 team nationwide and the #1 team in Southern California, Team Nuvision of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. considers it as another milestone in providing quality home selling and buying solutions. It is a great honor for the team to be part of the top performers by Transaction Side Category since the REAL Trends has the expertise in consumer and business research, compensation analysis, digital marketing consulting services, and strategic planning and technology.

The success behind the recognition is made possible through the team effort of Team Nuvision of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. led by Rudy Lira Kusuma. Since 2007, Kusuma has been showing his best effort to achieve an outstanding track record of success and to become an innovator of a new, more efficient model for real state selling.

Meanwhile, Kusuma plans to expand the services of Team Nuvision of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. in California. He shows fondness to introduce other brokers and real estate selling enthusiasts to his innovative model for selling properties where they will learn a better way of serving their clients.

According to Kusuma, “I told prospects that when they buy or sell with my team, they automatically benefit from the most unique and powerful home selling system that not only has been an engineer but, more importantly, PROVEN to give them better service and results. I told them that it is important for them to understand how different my system was from the way most agents operated because this difference is responsible for the tremendous success my clients have when using my system to the buyer or sell a home.“

With the combined effort of Team Nuvision of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. and Rudy L. Kusuma, more clients find it easier to end up with their dream property or sell a home successfully making not surprising for them to receive the #71 spot nationwide.

About Team Nuvision of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc.:

Team Nuvision of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. is a topnotch provider of real-time home selling solutions. The team is dedicated to selling over 20x home than the average agent through their proven experience and results.

Interested individuals who are planning to make a move in the next 3-6 months or are interested in joining the team, call 626-789-0159 or email at rudy@teamnuvision.net.





