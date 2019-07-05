Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. Sponsors the San Gabriel Chamber of Commerce Networking Breakfast

Rudy Lira Kusuma San Gabriel Chamber of Commerce Networking Breakfast

SAN GABRIEL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc., a real estate company based in Rosemead, California, sponsored the San Gabriel Chamber of Commerce Networking Breakfast event that was held last Friday, June 28th, 2019 from 7 am to 9 am. Rudy Lira Kusuma, the CEO of the company, gave a presentation about the Second-Mile Service and the referral marketing system.

Prior to the presentation, Sandy Rosco, the Executive Director of the San Gabriel Chamber of Commerce, presented the 2019 Rudy L. Kusuma Second-Mile Service Awards to business owners and community members around the San Gabriel area. A short film about the personal journey of Rudy L. Kusuma into becoming a successful leader of his company was also shown at the event. This inspired the participants in handling their businesses too and encourages them to work hard to succeed and achieve their goals not only in the business industry but also in life.

Prospective buyers and sellers, real estate agents, community members across the San Gabriel Valley have participated in the event where they learned a lot regarding how Second Mile Service can help their business to grow. Rudy L. Kusuma also explained in his presentation some strategies about the referral marketing system and how will it affect the owners’ businesses in getting clients’ commitments incredibly. This will help business owners to succeed in the field.

The phrase "Whoever compels you to go one mile, go with him two" and said that had been planted in Your Home Sold Guaranteed, Inc. no matter what position a businessman holds in the company. The company then expects that they shared what they can to help and guide the business owners, community members and prospective clients who have attended if they have sponsored.

About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Inc. is one of the soaring Real Estate companies in Rosemead, California that buy or sell a home for both commercial and residential clients. They properly provide services that respect you in selling or buying a property.

###

For individuals who are interested in planning to make a move in the next 3-6 months or are interested in engaging in the team, contact 626-789-0159 or email at rudy@teamnuvision.net to know more details.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.