Author Winifred Lee Richardson to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

GARDENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The right words to the right person at the right time can make all the difference. Sometimes only a word or two is necessary to inspire someone to change.

Winifred Lee Richardson is the author of a recently launched book entitled Quotes: Humbled But, Yet Eloquent. Winifred’s intention is to share positivity and express uplifting words to as many people as possible worldwide.

“I like to share positive words and encouragement to other people,” says Winifred. “No matter who you are and what you experience throughout your life that's not positive, you can turn it around and make it easier for yourself.”

When someone is going through a dark season in their lives, you want to be able to say the right words. For Winifred, the right words were drawn from her mother and father.

“My father used to say, ‘Smile, because it's free, no charge,” and “Being quiet and observing can allow you to see what's going on around you.’" My mom used to say, ‘If the phone rings, answer it; someone cares enough to talk to you and that's why they called.’”

Winifred says she initially wrote the book for the occasion of her 50th birthday.

“It was healing for me. At the time my job had transferred. I had to move away from home for two years, so it helped me a lot, being away from my family. It helped me be humble and eloquent,” says Winifred. “I'm most proud that it actually got printed and people have said it uplifted them. people gave me feedback that they couldn't put it down.

CUTV News Radio will feature Winifred Lee Richardson in an interview with Jim Masters on July 9th at 2pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on Winifred Lee Richardson, visit www.goldd1words.com



