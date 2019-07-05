European Barging to Offer 5 Day Rhine River Cruise at 10% Off

5 day Rhine river cruise and Glacier Express train on the La Boheme ship

With the 2019 5 day Rhine River Cruise sold out, European Barging is offering a 10% discount for travelers booking a 2020 cruise before August 25th.

SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In its recent website post, European Barging is slashing the $1404 ticket price by 10%, a great deal considering the itinerary for the five-day mini Rhine River cruise.The five-day cruise begins in Strasbourg, where tourists embark the ship. A welcome cocktail and dinner is served as the ship picks up the route to Breisach, Germany, located along the Rhine River.The river lends itself to a good view of the Rhine Gorge, a World Heritage Site, and Rhine Valley. But by the second day, the cruise is quickly topped with an excursion through the Automobile Museum in Mulhouse France. A home to the most expensive car displays in the world, the Automobile Museum is also considered the largest of its kind in Europe.Meanwhile, Day 3 features a trip aboard the Glacier Express Train, from Andermatt to Tiefencastel, before returning to the ship in Basel. The scenery along the route features valley and snow covered mountains and charming villages. Andermatt it's self is a cute village as well.The itinerary for Day 4 offers a clear and close view of the Rhine Falls – the biggest in Europe -- and Lake Constance. Mid-day is spent at Mainau Island, where tourists eat their lunch and watch birds fly about in the green park.The cruise ends on Day 5, when tourists are return back to Strasbourg early in the afternoon."The UNESCO city of Strasbourg is well worth a day or 2 of exploring. Strasbourg has one of Europe's largest medieval quarters. Also there is the famous Cathedral, (known as one of the most beautiful gothic cathedrals in Europe), the Alsatian Architecture as well as charming canals and the historical old town known as Petite-France."Jan Baumgartner, Europeanbarging While the description of the cruise already sounds enticing, the prospect of getting a discount for this inclusive cruise is a great deal. The rate includes the 5 day cruise, all meals, beverage package, Wi-Fi and listed excursions. European Barging, however, stands out with its great price deal. So long as interested tourists are able to book before August 20th, a ten-percent discount will be in effect. An affordable monthly payment plan is also available.For more information contact Europeanbarging at 888-869-7907 or jan@europeanbarging.com, River Cruise and Barge specialist since 1998.



