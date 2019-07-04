TWTH Association Tampa Bay Opens Nominations for TWTH Outstanding Achievement Award to Deserving Youth

Over 360 guests were in attendance at the 3rd Annual Love and Help Children Awards Banquet, December 2018.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, July 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay has opened up their nomination applications for their 4th Annual Youth Awards. Educators and mentors in the state of Florida who would like to submit an application for their deserving youth to be awarded one of the "Outstanding Achievement Awards", should submit an application request to info.fl@twth.org. TWTH Association’s “Outstanding Achievement Awards” are given to those youth who exemplify competence, industriousness and stand out for their community achievements. On Saturday December 21st 2019, TWTH Association Tampa Bay will acknowledge those youth so nominated at the 4th Annual Love and Help Children Awards Banquet.

Tanja Cranton, the Executive Director for TWTH Association Tampa Bay, said, “Yearly we are joined by educators and mentors who help youth make correct choices thus assisting them to live happy and healthy lives.”

At the awards banquet, guests will enjoy a complimentary buffet dinner, prepared by the award-winning Fort Harrison chefs along with live entertainment and special guest speakers who have been teaching youth using the Way to Happiness.

TWTH Association Tampa Bay introduces families to The Way to Happiness book, in which L. Ron Hubbard wrote, “A child factually does not do well without love. Most children have an abundance of it to return. The Way to Happiness has on its route the loving and the helping of children from babyhood to the brink of adult life.” This and many more educational tools will be available to all attendees of the banquet at no charge thanks to the sponsorship by the Church of Scientology.

For inquires about the nominations or how to get the complimentary materials, please visit The Way to Happiness Community Center at 33 N. Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater FL 33755, which opens its doors daily from 10am – 10pm, or call (727) 467 6961.

The Way to Happiness book was written and published by L. Ron Hubbard in 1981 as a nonreligious, common-sense guide to better living. Its purpose is to help arrest the current moral decline in society and restore integrity and trust to humankind. It is available in 112 languages, with some 115 million copies distributed in 186 nations. The campaign to distribute the book has been embraced by more than 257,000 groups and individuals and millions around the world have received the materials free of charge thanks to the continued sponsorship of the Church of Scientology. The Way to Happiness holds the Guinness World Record as the single most-translated nonreligious book and fills the moral vacuum in an increasingly materialistic society.



