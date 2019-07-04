The Way to Happiness Offers a Character-Building Workshop and Back-to-School Supplies for the Hispanic Community

Visitors to The Way to Happiness Center learn about the precepts from The Way to Happiness booklet by L. Ron Hubbard

We want to give every child the best start in school they can get, including the over 35% of our local community who are Hispanic.” — Tanja Cranton, ED of TWTH Association of Tampa Bay

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, July 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday 20 July, The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay, supported by the Church of Scientology, will host its Back-to-School workshop and supplies-giveaway at The Way to Happiness Center in downtown Clearwater for the local Hispanic community. The event will consist of a workshop on The Way to Happiness, a common sense guide to a better living and its 21 precepts on common sense, vital for any students commencing the upcoming school year. Doors will open at 4pm and the workshop will be in Spanish.

Students struggle daily with the business of living. One of those factors is how to deal with bullying. The National Education Association (NEA - http://www.nea.org/archive/53298.htm) noted, "Bullying impacts approximately 13 million students every year, and some 160,000 students stay home from school each day because of bullying." The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay is taking action by educating youth on how to successfully conquer such conditions as bullying that they are likely to face in school.

“We want to give every child the best start in school they can get, including the over 35% of our local community who are Hispanic,” said Ms. Tanja Cranton, Executive Director of the Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay.

As L. Ron Hubbard wrote in the Way to Happiness, “If one’s aims in life are worthwhile, if one carries them out with some attention to the precepts in this book, if one flourishes and prospers, one certainly will wind up the victor. And, hopefully, without harming a single hair on their heads. And that is my wish for you: flourish and prosper!”

For more information about The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay or to participate in the workshop, please contact The Way to Happiness Community Center on 33 N. Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater FL 33755 opens its doors daily from 10am – 10pm or call: (727) 467 6961.

The Way to Happiness:

The Way to Happiness book was written and published by L. Ron Hubbard in 1981 as a nonreligious, common-sense guide to better living. Its purpose is to help arrest the moral decline in society and restore integrity and trust to humankind. It is available in 112 languages, with some 115 million copies distributed in 186 nations. The campaign to distribute the book has been embraced by more than 257,000 groups and individuals and millions around the world have received the materials free of charge thanks to the continued sponsorship of the Church of Scientology. The Way to Happiness holds the Guinness World Record as the single most-translated nonreligious book and fills the moral vacuum in an increasingly materialistic society.



