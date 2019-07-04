Volunteers Continue Weekly Cleanups to Safeguard and Improve Their Environment

Over 70 volunteers came together on the weekend to brighten up one Clearwater neighborhood..

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, July 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 20th, volunteers from The Way to Happiness (TWTH) Association Tampa Bay will take action in Clearwater’s Gateway Neighborhood to remove discarded cigarette butts and trash. Over the past 15 weeks, over 10,000 cigarette butts have been cleaned up from Clearwater neighborhoods by volunteers who have been out in force Saturday and Sunday mornings.

“The issue of littering is not new but needs to be addressed with urgency.” said Executive Director of The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay, Tanja Cranton. “A litter-laden community reduces community pride and is a major contributor to crime. We see the benefit our cleanups have had in helping to reduce crime and increasing pride in these neighborhoods."

TWTH volunteers base their actions on The Way to Happiness book, authored by Mr. L Ron Hubbard in 1981 and containing 21 common sense principles for a better living. In the chapter on the precept - “Safeguard and Improve Your Environment," L. Ron Hubbard wrote, "The idea that one has a share in the planet and that one can and should help care for it may seem very large and, to some, quite beyond reality. But today what happens on the other side of the world, even so far away, can effect what happens in your own home.”

The Way to Happiness is one of nine humanitarian outreach programs sponsored by the Church of Scientology. TWTH Association Tampa Bay is holding the next community cleanup on Saturday July 20th starting at 9AM. For more information on the program or to join in the cleanup projects, please contact The Way to Happiness Community Center on 33 N. Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater FL 33755 (open daily from 10am – 10pm) or call (727) 467-6961.

The Way to Happiness:

The Way to Happiness booklet, written by L. Ron Hubbard, is available in 115 languages, with some 115 million copies distributed in 186 nations. The campaign to distribute the book has been embraced by more than 257,000 groups and individuals. The booklet holds the Guinness World Record as the single most-translated nonreligious book and fills the moral vacuum in an increasingly materialistic society.



