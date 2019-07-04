How Do UK Student Accommodation Crisis Teams Deal with Emergency Decants?

When disaster occurre's, a leading Student Housing Supplier should deployed an on-the-ground catastrophe response (CATS) teams to decant students

PETERBOROUGH, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Providing a free emergency housing solution for a leading Student Catastrophe Response (CAT) Teams is the answer.With the like of Unite recently buying out Liberty Living Group in a £1.4bn deal – and in turn landed some of the East Midlands biggest apartment schemes.The Liberty Living portfolio is a portfolio of purpose-built student accommodation comprising 24,021 beds and was independently valued at £2.2bn as of 31 May 2019. Operational Standards for these types of schemes should be looking for an agency who can fit into their Crisis Management Plan and deal with any emergency out books.Some of these schemes can have over 25,000 students’ portfolios of purpose-built student accommodation comprising, the regularity and data for decanting students in emergencies to date are not computerized or streamlined.Currently, there is no process in place for decanting students which are set in stone, it is up to each individual property to organize this themselves. After speaking with different student accommodation suppliers their initial aim was to try and move them into one of their other rooms, however, they are usually full, so this isn't an option and not good practice.What is highly recommended is to use a model the Insurance sector or Housing Associations use in emergencies to decant tenants securely and safely into Social Housing & Insurance sectors Catastrophe Response Teams (CAT) – Use Free Alternative Accommodation Services 24/7 by Venue Finder Jigsaw Conferences Ltd. By offering a forward-thinking emergency housing solution that includes simplified invoicing, a consolidated leasing process and more suitable housing accommodations, they can help save a significant amount of time, money and resources.Flood, fire, subsidence or a multitude of other such occurrences may require temporarily transfer (people) to another place. They provide alternative accommodation and relocation services immediately 24/7 365 days a year, with the minimum of stress upheaval.Jigsaw’s network of national lettings and hotels, serviced apartment providers and other accommodation suppliers can offer a free bill back service. As a result, most Housing Associations experience a savings of more than 15,000 GBP annually in taxes and reduced daily accommodation rates by approximately 12/day GBP for each apartment or hotel.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.