Foundation for a Drug Free World Helping to Forward the UN’s Message Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

Pastor Basha Jordan speaks at the UN International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking event in Tampa put on by the Foundation for a Drug-Free World.

It [the world's drug problems] has wide-ranging impacts on the health and well-being of individuals, families and communities, as well as on the security and sustainable development of nations.” — António Guterres, UN Secretary-General

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, July 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida chapter of Foundation for a Drug Free World held an event on 26 June, a day recognized as the United Nation’s International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. Hosted at the Church of Scientology of Tampa in Ybor City, the event brought together a number of groups to commemorate the day, and coordinate the activities they will do to bring an end to the drug problem.

The event featured speakers who have experienced the horrors of drugs first hand, and those who are working to make a difference. Pastor Basha Jordan from Hope Alive Ministry spoke of how his descent into drug abuse began with cigarettes, then marijuana, and down into harder drugs. He also spoke of the help he received to overcome his addiction and speak out. Maria Garavito, Hispanic Services Council, and Guest of Honor Captain Talal Tassi from the Florida National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, spoke about how they work hard to reach the Hispanic public and our Florida youth. Both utilize the Truth About Drugs materials provided at no cost by the Foundation for a Drug-Free World.

“The world’s drug problem is one of the most challenging issues we face,” said United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, in his message about the 2019 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. “It has wide-ranging impacts on the health and well-being of individuals, families and communities, as well as on the security and sustainable development of nations.”

Julieta Santagostino, President of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World Florida and MC for the event. All attendees were given copies of the Truth About Drugs materials, which include a DVD and individual booklets on cocaine, heroin, prescription drugs, ecstasy, alcohol, and all other commonly abused drugs, 14 booklets in total.

Foundation for a Drug-Free World

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about drugs, so they can make the right decision to live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community. Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, said, “The single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.”

UN International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

In 1987, the United Nations General Assembly voted to observe 26 June as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking as an expression of its determination to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse. Supported each year by individuals, communities and various organizations all over the world, this global observance aims to raise awareness of the major problem that illicit drugs represent to society.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.