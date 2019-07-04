Clearwater Community Volunteers Center Takes Families Around the World of Music

Feted on several continents for her strong and passionate voice, Mrs. Judy Bechar sang a medley of music world at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center in downtown Clearwater. All funds received from the concert went to school supplies for foster children.

CLEARWATER, FL, US, July 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, June 30th, the “Music of the World Charity Concert” brought several dozen people together to the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center. The concert’s headliner was International singer, Judy Bachar, who performed songs in 3 different languages, representing 4 different cultures.

The concert was held in partnership with the Concerned Businessmen’s Association of Tampa Bay, and all donations went on to support the CCV Center’s “Back-2-School” drive for local foster families.

“The concert today brought real happiness to everyone. Sharing the beauty and happiness of music with others is something of pure joy! It’s simply a universal solvent to so many issues which we all experience.” said Lynn Posyton, Community Relations Director of the Concerned Businessmen’s Association of Tampa Bay.

Following the reception, guests were ushered into the multipurpose room where Ms. Bachar opened with “Over the Rainbow” and smoothly transitioned into an Italian opera classic, “Time to Say Goodbye”. Guests sang along in their best opera voices and gave a round of applause for her performance. Her selection ranged from children’s songs to pop music. An open-mic session followed and inspired youth by got up on stage and sang their favorite songs.



A young reserved girl came out of her shell and performed during the open-mic. Her mother later thanked the Center Manager saying, “I was so proud of my daughter when she was singing for everyone. Thank you so much for inviting us to this event.”



“Supporting today’s youth results in a more civilized tomorrow,” said Michael Soltero, Manager of the CCV Center. “By helping foster children get school supplies, we can help to ensure they are fully equipped to tackle to coming school year and get the education that will set them on the road to their future. What humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard wrote demonstrates this ‘Today’s children will become tomorrow’s civilization. …remember that the child cannot survive well in the long run if he or she does not have his or her feet put on the way to survival.'”

The CCV Center is also celebrating the 4th of July inside the CCV Center and at the Osceola Courtyard with anyone who wishes to join in.

To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center or to reserve the Center for your nonprofit’s activities please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 25 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. They stay true to their reputation of helping others with their new center, sponsored by he Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater.



