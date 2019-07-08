British Army, Austrian MoD, Netherlands Army, German MoD to Brief on Defence Land Safety this October

Defence Safety Conference 2019

SMi Group Reports: The Defence Safety Conference will convene this October in London, with 250 attendees expected.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the success of the inaugural conference in October 2018, SMi Group are delighted to announce that the 2nd annual Defence Safety Conference will take place on 7th and 8th October 2019 at the Copthorne Tara Hotel, London.Returning as the only conference exclusively dedicated to Defence Safety and supported by the UK MoD’s Defence Safety Authority (DSA) , the event will bring together over 250 attendees from around the world to review the safe delivery of defence capabilities.Conference organisers, SMi Group are delighted to announce that attendees will hear exclusive presentations on defence land safety from the following leading military organisations: the British Army, Royal Marines, Austrian MoD, Netherlands Army, German MoD, Swedish Armed Forces Headquarters.The full programme will also cover maritime and air safety and can be downloaded from: http://www.defencesafety.com/einpr Defence Land Safety Presentation Include:Lieutenant General Christopher Tickell CBE, Deputy Chief of General Staff, British Army – will present on: The Army's approach to the safety challenge is through effective Risk Management.Major General Matt Holmes, Commandant General, Royal Marines, Royal Marines – will present on: Ensuring Safety for Very High Readiness Commando Forces.Major General Norbert Huber, Director Armament and Procurement, Austrian MoD – will present on: Overcoming Safety Challenges When Integrating New Land Equipment into The Austrian ArmyMajor General Kees Matthijssen, Deputy Commander, Netherlands Army – will present on: Optimising Safety Systems and Frameworks Across the Netherlands Army.Michael Brand, Directorate-General for Infrastructure, Environmental Protection and Services, German MoD – will present on: The German Federal Ministry of Defence Safety Priorities to Enhance Military Readiness.Lieutenant Colonel Jorgen Forsberg, Ground Safety Inspector, Swedish Armed Forces Headquarters – will present on: Driving Safety Systems and Processes Across the Swedish Army.Supported by senior leaders across international armed forces and C-Level industry executives, this unmissable event will be the global meeting point for the military community.For those interested in attending the Defence Safety Conference, registrations can be made on the event website at http://www.defencesafety.com/einpr For commercial organisations that wish to sponsor, speak and attend the conference, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk--END—Defence Safety Conference7th and 8th October 2019Copthorne Tara, Kensington, London, UKSponsored by: BMT, tlmNexus, West Keeble LtdSupported by the Defence Safety Authority, UK MoDAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



