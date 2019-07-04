EMDR Expert Dr. Kelly A. James to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine a balloon and the balloon is a memory. What inflates the balloon are your senses; when you experience an event, whatever you see, hear, taste, touch, or smell is stored, attached to that memory.

EMDR stands for Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing. Through a process of bilateral stimulation, EMDR deflates the balloon. stripping away the emotional component of a traumatic memory.

And when the balloon is deflated, it can't be reinflated. The memory of the event may linger, but the feelings dissipate, never to return.

Dr. Kelly A. James is a certified clinical trauma professional and expert in EMDR.

“When you do EMDR, you feel better from that first session. You just feel different,” says Dr. James. “One thing I offer is the hope that no matter what you're feeling right now, you can get past this and it can never impact you again. You do not have to live out of your trauma the rest of your life.”

According to Dr. James, talk therapy does not heal trauma.

“Memory is a four-drawer cabinet: the top drawer is our cognitive memory, the facts and figures we remember; the second drawer is emotional memory; the third drawer is muscle memory; and the very bottom drawer is called state-level memory, which is connected to our brain stem, the very primitive part of our brain. That's where all of our trauma memories are stored. Cognitive-based therapy is using that top drawer, but the trauma is not stored there. It’s in the bottom drawer. You have to engage the limbic system therapy to heal the brain and heal the memories.”

Though EMDR started out as a trauma therapy it has evolved. Dr. James says she uses EMDR with every client, no matter what their presenting issue happens to be.

“EMDR completely changed how I do therapy,” says Dr. James, “but that’s how I conduct my life: I always want to be moving forward. I'm not afraid to challenge myself to learn something new.”

EMDR even helped Dr. James heal from her own traumatic history.

“I was abused as a child and I did not tell anyone about the abuse until I was in my 30s,” recalls Dr. James. “I often wondered what the difference would have been for my life had I gotten counseling as a child, knowing that we can actually heal from those past traumas to where they no longer impact our life.”

Though she’s been practicing since 1997, it wasn’t until 2013, upon discovering EMDR, that Dr. James took her private practice full-time.

“I'm proud that even though I have a traumatic history, I've been able to continually move forward and achieve desires and dreams for myself that help people,” says Dr. James. ”I see my clients as having bravery to be able to challenge themselves to come to counseling and do the hard work to feel better. I’m proud that I get to be the person who joins them on their journey to healing.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Dr. Kelly A. James in an interview with Jim Masters on July 8th at 2pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on Dr. Kelly A. James, visit www.drkellyajames.com



