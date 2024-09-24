Yasmin Bleik of Start with Yaz to be Featured on Close Up Radio

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No matter what age we are, we all face life transitions. Adults encounter shifts in careers, relationship break ups or divorce, retirement, health struggles, moving, or becoming empty nesters. Teens struggle with growing pains, transitioning from childhood to adulthood, social changes, dating, and academic challenges. As we approach these changes we can face uncertainty, excitement, fear, and doubts. Fortunately, instead of struggling with it alone, it is an excellent opportunity to seek support from a highly qualified professional who can help us expertly navigate our journey so we can clear our mental clutter and move forward with confidence, optimism, and ready to accomplish the life we truly wish to live.

Yasmin Bleik is a certified Life Transition Coach helping men, women, and teens reinvent themselves with passion and confidence. Yasmine is certified by the Co-Active Training Institute (CTI) as Certified Professional Co-Active Coach (CPCC) accredited by the International Coaching Federation, ICF.

Born to Lebanese parents in Egypt, even in her youth, Yasmin was always a high achiever, strong willed, determined, with an unwavering focus to achieve here goals despite any objections and challenges that may arise. For fourteen years she had a successful career in marketing research between Cairo, Egypt, and Dubai, UAE, but she couldn’t shake the feeling that something was missing and that the chance to genuinely connect with people was so lacking, it left her feeling frustrated and unfulfilled. After deciding to move from the Middle East with her husband and two boys to Oakville, ON she discovered coaching and it dawned on her that this was her purpose and passion and she was so good at it.

As a coach, she guides and assists individuals facing any type of life transition to help them acquire self-assurance and gain new insight and fresh perspective. By asking her clients the right questions she helps them come up with strategies that are customized and actionable so that they can work through barriers, limiting beliefs, and gain resilience. As such, her clients progress into more grounded, emotionally intelligent individuals with improved habits who and live life on their own terms.

Whether positive or negative, life transitions cause us to leave behind the familiar and embrace change. While change is hard, it can lead us to find our own answers and that’s what Yasmin’s coaching is focused on.

Emphasizing how her clients take the driver’s seat, Yasmin makes it clear she is not giving them the answers or telling them what to do, she wants them to and reach their own answers and discover who they are at their very core. Her approach is grounded and practical, so we feel lighter and more empowered to move forward with a way that is most suitable to who we are. She encourages us to embrace our values because it helps to give us clarity on how to make the right life decisions and navigate big changes in our lives.

Yasmin’s passion is to encourage us to actualize our innate abilities to overcome obstacles and create a life of success and fulfillment. When you embark on this transformative life journey with her as your coach, all good things are possible.

Close Up Radio will feature Yasmin Bliek in an interview with Jim Masters on Thursday September 26th at 11 a.m. EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information, visit www.startwithyaz.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.