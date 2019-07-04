New expert speakers announced for the 5th Annual Airborne ISR Conference

Airborne ISR 2019

SMi Reports: 3 senior military officials from France and the UK have confirmed to join the speaker line-up at the Airborne ISR conference in London this October

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Airborne ISR conference, taking place in London on the 23rd-24th October 2019, will bring together international military speakers and industry-leading organizations to explore how Airborne ISR capabilities can be transformed to effectively ensure information and decision dominance in the battlefield.Since the release of the brochure, SMi Group are delighted to welcome new expert speakers to this year’s line-up Lieutenant Colonel Romain Desjars-de-keranroue, Commander Drone Squadron 1/33 Belfort, French Air Force will be presenting on ‘French Air Force’s approach to unmanned ISR, and the Reaper drone’.Wing Commander Mark Jackson, Commanding Officer XIII Squadron, Royal Air Force, will be presenting on ‘UK’s adoption of the Protector Drone, whilst continuing to deliver operational capabilities’.Officer (TBC), Commanding 51 Squadron, Royal Air Force, will be presenting on ‘UK’s Rivet Joint, providing exceptional signal intelligence capability to the RAF’.The programme with the full speaker line-up and presentation details is available on the event website at http://www.airborne-isr.net/einpr4 The 2019 event will explore in detail the challenges and recent developments in increasing Airborne ISR capabilities, as new 5th generation platforms and infrastructures are adopted to operate in high-threat environments.The Airborne ISR community recognises the importance of data dissemination technology as key to exploiting the ever-increasing volume of reconnaissance and surveillance information collected. This enables the military to adapt to evolving threats and utilise valuable information that could mean the difference between mission success and failure.Delegates will have the opportunity to hear key insights on platform updates from host nation and international speakers, as well as data dissemination developments from 15+ senior experts, and the benefit of having over 5 hours of dedicated networking at the event.For those interested in attending, there is a £200 early bird discount expiring on 30th August 2019. Register online at http://www.airborne-isr.net/einpr4 23rd – 24th October 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKGold Sponsor: LeonardoSponsor: Airbus---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



