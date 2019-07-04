Taipei Blockchain 101: ZB.com Asia Blockchain Summit 2019

ZB and BW teams share a moment before kicking off the party Dr. Ko-Yang Wang visiting with Jesse Johnson at ZB’s booth Aurora Wong shared ZB’s company vision and philosophy Jay of BW.com, shares their platforms recent success in Korea Attendees enjoyed a fitting conclusion to day 1 of Asia Blockchain Summit

Taipei served as host for the 2nd annual Asia Blockchain Summit, July 2-3, with ZB Exchange celebrating six years of open trading.

SINGAPORE, July 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent years have seen Taipei lending more support to developing technology sectors, especially fintech, with this being the city’s second consecutive year hosting Asia Blockchain Summit (ABS). Contrasting the difference a year can make, the event saw a greater and more diverse amount of participants and a wide array of specialty focused events happening in parallel.

Regarding fintech and policy, ZB Exchange has been having conversations with the city about successful approaches to blockchain through initiatives like locally supported grant programs and regulatory sandboxes. Efforts from leaders like Jason Hsu to make Taiwan a “Blockchain island” are already baring fruit. On Day 1 of the Summit, the executive director of Taiwan’s Smart City Association, Dr. Ko-Yang Wang, visited with ZB Exchange about recent progress saying, “There’s a lot we are doing to encourage development teams to build in Taipei… on the policy side we see a lot of progress in defining best practices.”

An Evening to Celebrate

Following the first day’s hard work and formal discussions, ZB Exchange partnered with BitWorld (BW.com) to help everyone relax at the evening’s exclusive “Asia Blockchain Summer Party”.

The occasion was an opportunity to not only connect with industry peers but also longtime users of ZB’s platform. Vice President of ZB Group, Aurora Wong, took to the stage to share ZB’s origins in light of the company’s six year anniversary. She highlighted the secret to ZB’s success as having stayed committed to the original mantra, “always put our users interests first.” In having done so, ZB’s user base has always been secure with their assets and enjoyed the industries most versatile trading dashboard.

Taipei Blockchain Week Ahead

ZB Exchange continues to deepen connections with the fast developing blockchain space in Taiwan. Later this month, ZB team will return to Taipei for the July 28-30, Taiwan Blockchain Week. Aurora Wong is scheduled to headline at the conference and share insights on how to address some of the biggest challenges remaining for blockchain’s road to adoption.

ZB Group was founded in 2012 with the goal of providing leadership to the blockchain development space and today manages a network that includes digital assets exchanges, wallets, capital ventures, research institutes, and media. The Group’s flagship platform is ZB.com, the industry leading digital asset exchange. The platform launched in early 2013 and boasts one of the world's largest trading communities.

ZB Group also includes ZBG the innovative crypto trading platform, and BW.com, the world’s first mining-pool based exchange. Other holdings include wallet leader BitBank, as well as exchange brands ZBM, ZBX and Korea’s Bithi.

Charitable endeavors and industry leadership are led via ZB Labs, ZB Capital and the ZB Research Center who embody the core values of ZB Group.



