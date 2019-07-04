At the 3rd Annual Men and Women in Business Showcase, held at the Fort Harrison in downtown Clearwater, up and coming entrepreneurs went head to head in a cooperative pageant.

It is such a journey for us, from day one when I start working with the contestants to the final day of the showcase. I know that the Church of Scientology will be by my side and support what I do” — Kia Wells, CEO Men and Women in Business Showcase program

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, July 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, June 29th, The Herman and Mary Allen Foundation held their 3rd Annual Men and Women in Business Showcase in the Crystal Ballroom of the historic Fort Harrison Hotel with over 120 guests in attendance. The showcase helps small-business owners realize their potential through personal coaching and enhancing of their professional image.

The Men and Women Showcase is a program of the Herman and Mary Allen Foundation to help adults who want to improve their poise, business acumen and presentation skills. Over the past eight months, participants receive coaching on professional image, public speaking and other aspects of personal growth. This program culminates each year in a showcase of the participants’ new skills.

Clemence Chevrot, the Community Affairs Director of the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, opened the evening by welcoming guests saying, “I believe that working together to achieve competence is absolutely vital. Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard wrote, ‘The test of true competence is the end result. To the degree that a man is competent, he survives. To the degree he is incompetent he perishes.’”

The participants were introduced by Kia Wells, founder and CEO of the Men and Women in Business Showcase program. Wells spoke of the personal journey taken by the participants over the last eight months and how the program promotes both competiveness and fellowship between those involved.

Wells said, “It is such a journey for us, from day one when I start working with the contestants to the final day of the showcase. I know that the Church of Scientology will be by my side and support what I do. I would never be able to do the showcase without your support. It’s the very best team I have had the chance to work with in many years.”

Participants introduced themselves and their activities center stage with a unique presentation to the audience followed by interviews by Regina Bree, Executive Director of the Men and Women in Business Showcase, to test their public speaking mettle.

The two who demonstrated the most competence in all categories were ultimately crowned the King and Queen of 2019.

The Fort Harrison offers several event venues at no cost to nonprofit organizations. Nonprofits can schedule their events in the Fort Harrison by contacting the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization directly.

For more information about the Fort Harrison or the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization please call (727) 467-6860.

About the Church of Scientology

The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions, and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 nations. Based on L. Ron Hubbard’s words, “A Community that pulls together can make a better society for all,” the Church of Scientology regularly engages in many humanitarian programs and community events. To learn more, visit www.scientology.tv



