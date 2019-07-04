For the Long, Hot Summer, Foundation for Drug-Free World Gives the Cold, Hard Facts About Drugs

A Clearwater beachgoer reading "Truth About Ecstacy" which she received from a Foundation for a Drug-Free World volunteer

Having worked in addiction services most of my life, I know that many times people got into drugs because they didn’t realize what these drugs really are and the harm they can cause.” — Linda Nuzzo, retired social worker and FDFW volunteer

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, July 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volunteers for the Foundation for a Drug-Free World (FDFW) Florida Chapter have been distributing thousands of Truth About Drugs education booklets at local festivals, events and the beach to ensure kids are staying safe and drug-free over the summer. In the past two weeks alone, they have distributed 4,000 booklets.

“I really see the need for these drug education booklets and this preventative approach,” said Linda Nuzzo, a retired social worker and FDFW volunteer. “Having worked in addiction services most of my life, I know that many times people got into drugs because they didn’t realize what these drugs really are and the harm they can cause. These Truth About Drugs booklets enlighten people and open the door for them to ask for help for themselves or for someone they know.”

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that in 2017, there were nearly 200 drug overdose deaths a day in the US for a total of 72,000 that year. This is more than the number of U.S. troops who died in the entire Vietnam War [1]. A 2016 US Surgeon General report, found that 21 million Americans struggle with drug addiction and the economic impact of drug and alcohol misuse and addiction amounts to $442 billion each year — topping that of diabetes at $245 billion. [2]

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World provides 14 different information booklets on the most commonly abused drugs and a documentary DVD “Real People Real Stories all for free. The Florida chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World also offers free seminars every Wednesdays at 7:00PM in their information center located at 41 N. Fort Harrison Ave in Clearwater.

Anyone who would like the drug education materials or to hear a seminar on the Truth About Drugs, can visit the Foundation for a Drug-Free World Florida headquarters at 41 North Fort Harrison Avenue; contact 727-467-6962 or email info.fl@drugfreeworld.org.

About the Foundation for a Drug-Free World:

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about drugs so they can make the right decision to live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community. Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, said, “Drugs rob life of the sensations and joys which are the only reasons for living anyhow.”

