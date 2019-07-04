ACOEM continues to expand in the Australasian market

ONEPROD preventative check-up and portable data collection [Bearing Defender and Falcon]. ONEPROD real-time monitoring [Eagle and MVX] FIXTURLASER digital laser-based shaft alignment systems from wireless entry level horizontal shaft alignment sensors to industry-first premium all-angle detectors.

Based in Adelaide, SA, SWB Plus' Condition Monitoring & Laser Alignment team has been distributing ACOEM’s ONEPROD & FIXTURLASER products for several years.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, July 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECOTECH Pty Ltd, ACOEM’s Australian subsidiary, is now helping to shape the longevity and sustainability of industrial and mining machinery across Australia and the Asia-Pacific region. The integration of Statewide Bearings’ (SWB Plus) Condition Monitoring & Laser Alignment team into ECOTECH represents another step forward in ACOEM’s mission to continually provide smart industry solutions for its customers on a global scale.

Based in Adelaide, South Australia, the Condition Monitoring & Laser Alignment team of SWB Plus has been responsible for the distribution of ACOEM’s ONEPROD condition monitoring and FIXTURLASER laser alignment products for several years. Their highly skilled technicians work expertly with ACOEM instruments to provide extensive reliability consultation, correction and advisory services.

In a move that further reinforces its global synergies with parent company ACOEM Group, ECOTECH has brought the Condition Monitoring & Laser-Alignment team on board to diversify further into the industrial and mining sector with predictive and reliability solutions. The move also brings ONEPROD and FIXTURLASER product distribution back in-house, while also supplying products manufactured by Connection Technology Center (CTC).

Building on SWB Plus’ business strengths and market leadership position, the newly formed Smart Industry team will be headed up by ACOEM Australasian Reliability Manager Stephen Read, who has come across from SWB Plus. Stephen brings many years of condition monitoring expertise to his role. He will be supported by his current staff members to ensure that the transition from SWB Plus to ACOEM is seamless to its existing customers.

“With offices in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney, we are looking forward to servicing industrial and mining customers under our new ACOEM business name,” said Stephen.

“We are committed to adding value for our customers by supplying the highest quality condition monitoring and alignment instruments. We help companies avoid premature machine failures in critical equipment by identifying any anomalies early, rectifying them and ensuring that potentially damaging situations do not occur in the first place,” he added.

“We welcome the addition of smart industry solutions to our Australian operations,” commented James Agius, ECOTECH’s Head of Global Sales & Marketing. “The SWB Plus team has garnered an exceptional reputation in the reliability industry and we are confident that it will become an integral part of ECOTECH’s business across Australasia,” he added.

To find out more, please visit www.ecotech.com/smart-industry or contact Stephen Read at stephen.read@ecotech.com or +61 (0)488 915 556.



