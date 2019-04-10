First NATA-accredited 01dB Calibration, Service & Repair Centre in Australasia opens in Melbourne

ECOTECH’s new NATA-accredited 01dB instrument Calibration, Service & Repair Centre in Melbourne is a one-stop shop for 01dB in Australasia. Pictured: Horacio Viana, ECOTECH Customer Services Manager ECOTECH’s NATA-accredited 01dB instrument Calibration, Service & Repair Centre was purpose-built to meet customer demand for ISO 17025 compliance and shorter servicing times for 01dB instruments including the DUO, CUBE and FUSION.

ECOTECH’s 01dB Calibration, Service & Repair Centre has just received its full NATA-certification as an ISO 17025 compliant laboratory.

Our Melbourne-based 01dB Calibration, Service & Repair Centre delivers globally recognised NATA-accredited services at competitive prices, saving 01dB customers valuable time and money” — Patrice Pischedda

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, April 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located at ECOTECH’s headquarters in Melbourne, the Centre opened in October 2018. It is the first NATA-accredited 01dB sound level meter instrument calibration, service & repair centre in the world, outside France.

The 01dB Calibration, Service & Repair (CSR) Centre was established to meet the growing needs of 01dB customers in Asian and Australian markets.

Previously, all 01dB sound level meters had to be sent to France for calibration, service and repairs, which required long lead times and meant that customers had to forgo noise monitoring capabilities during that time.

NATA-accreditation as an added guarantee of quality & service...

“We’ve listened to our customers and together with our support team in Asia, have worked closely with ECOTECH to create this new hub for 01dB calibration, service and repair in Australasia,” commented Patrice Pischedda, ACOEM Asia Managing Director & 01dB noise monitoring expert.

“With a 7-10 day turnaround, our Melbourne-based 01dB Calibration, Service & Repair Centre delivers globally recognised NATA-accredited services at competitive prices, saving 01dB customers valuable time and money.”

A one-stop shop for 01dB, servicing the Asian & Australian markets...

“Another key benefit of the new Calibration, Service & Repair Centre is that it is the only laboratory that provides 01dB equipment software and firmware upgrades in Australasia, so all hardware and software repairs and services can be conducted at one time, in one location,” said Horacio Viana, ECOTECH Customer Services Manager. “Feedback has been extremely positive, and we’re delighted to lift the level of service 01dB ECOTECH customers can now expect,” he added.

ECOTECH & 01db – working together to solve global environmental problems...

The purpose-built laboratory was created to meet customer demand for ISO 17025 compliance and shorter servicing times. It was also a natural step based on 01dB’s close working relationship with ECOTECH.

To ensure accuracy and precision of all processes, Naseem Turquieh, Senior ECOTECH Service & Calibration Technician travelled to France to undertake extensive training prior to the CSR Centre’s opening.

“The training I received in France provided an added layer of detail regarding every aspect of equipment calibration, service and repair, enhancing ECOTECH’s in-depth knowledge of 01dB instruments,” said Naseem.

In its first few months of operation, even prior to NATA-accreditation, the CSR Centre serviced dozens of 01dB sound meters and equipment from domestic and international customers, including DUO, CUBE and FUSION 01dB instruments from environmental monitoring consultancies in Taiwan, Indonesia and Malaysia.

For more information about the ECOTECH 01dB Calibration, Service & Repair Centre, or other ECOTECH calibration services, please contact Horacio Viana on +61 (0)3 9730 7800 or calibrations@ecotech.com.



About ECOTECH:

Together we create solutions that shape the future... For over 40 years ECOTECH has pioneered innovative solutions in environmental monitoring for air, water, gas, noise, vibration, blast, fine particulate and dust. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, and certified to internationally recognised quality standards, ECOTECH operates in more than 80 countries, managing and maintaining over 500 real-time environmental monitoring sites consisting of thousands of individual pieces of precision equipment. ECOTECH is part of the ACOEM Group.



